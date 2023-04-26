A Frost Advisory is out for the second night Wednesday going into Thursday morning. Clear skies and light winds provide the perfect backdrop for cooling. The only area which may be spared frost are areas near Lake Michigan in Cook County.

This comes after a cool day with March level temps which rose no higher than the low 50s and a morning which saw April’s 2nd cool low temp in the city of 31 at O’Hare and 34 at Midwest. Inland temps dipped as low as 24 degree in sections of McHenry County—and mid to upper 30s were common away from Lake Michigan and the immediate city.

Temps rebound 12 degrees into the mid 60s Thursday for the first time since last Friday, though easterly lake breezes off the 46 degree waters of Lake Michigan will keep beaches and lakeside areas cool.

A northeast bound Texas weather disturbance brings clouds back to the are Thursday night and Friday and threatens some rain later Thursday night into Friday morning—especially southern sections of the area.

A cold, unsettled upper low pressure continues to be advertised by computer model projections this weekend—a slow moving system hemmed in by an atmospheric blocking pattern which is to slow its progress.

Such systems favor a good deal of cloudiness as well as instability showers. Prospects for these rise to 50 to 55% Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday.

With mid to upper 20 degrees cloud level temps Sunday and Monday, the potential exists—as occurred last weekend—of some small hailstones mixed with some of the “come and go” scattered showers those days—much as happened last week.

This weekend will end up an average of 7 degrees milder than last—but still well below below normal for this time of the year with 59 Saturday, 52 Sunday and 49 projected as highs Monday.

And while the chill is to moderate (i.e. EASE) later next week, a surge of sustainable warmth may be dealt a bit of a blow by indications a cool push in the weekend which follows. Temps are to run below normal overall in the coming two weeks—with this week likely to finish close to 9 degrees below normal and next week close to 7 degrees below normal.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (4/26/2023):

FROST ADVISORY all but lakeside areas of Cook County

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly for the season. Lows 32 at O’Hare—but as cold as the mid 20s inland locations—temp levels more than 10-deg below normal.

THURSDAY: Sunshine mixes with some incoming clouds in the afternoon and evening. Milder. High 65—but low to mid 50s beaches and lakeshore.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, some patchy rain develops—most widespread southern sections. Not quite as cold. Low 44.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some possible morning rain, especially south sections—then some cloud breaks and mixed sun in the afternoon. High 57—but closer to 50 along Lake Michigan.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Extensive cloudiness, breezy and cool for the season. Scattered showers. Sunday and Monday could see some mixed small hailstones. Hight Saturday 59; Sunday’s high 52 and a high of 49 Monday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with showery spells. High 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit milder. High 62.