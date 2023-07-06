The sun finally emerged Thursday in the wake of the latest round of drenching rains in Wednesday storms. As is typical rainfall varied—-AND WIDELY based on COCORAHS volunteer observer 24 hour rainfall observations through Thursday morning at 7am CDT. Totals on the “high end” ranged from 3.12″ at Manhattan in Will County, 3.04″ at Oak Lawn and 2.86″ at Marionette Park—to as little s 0.03″ at Dwight, IL and both DeMotte and Rensselaer, IN.

The spread across Chicago proper was wide—from 0.45″ at O’Hare to 1.92″ at Midway Airport—where when Sunday’s record 4.05″ is added, 5.97″ of rain—NEARLY HALF A FOOT OF RAIN—has fallen in just the past 3 days.

At O’Hare, July 2023’s rainfall ALL OF 6 DAYS into the month, stands at an eye-catching 4.28″ which is 6.6 times normal and 115% the normal full July rainfall of 3.71″.

With all the recent rain—-albeit more in city locations than in some surrounding area (MUCH MORE in some cases!!!)—-LITTLE SURPRISE the new DROUGHT MONITOR issued today by the NWS & USDA—our country’s official gauge of drought severity—has taken drought level from “SEVERE” to just “MODERATE” a swath of the Chicago area. And today’s DROUGHT MONITOR didn’t take into account Wednesday’s downpours.

THE WET PATTERN SHOWS NO SIGHT OF LETTING UP if the latest modeling verifies—and the models have done a VERY RESPECTFUL job in identifying the onset of recent wet weather—with more showers and possible t-storms due Friday night into Saturday. Our convection-allowing models are generating a respectable amount of lightning Friday night—lightning which would exit Saturday—though at least some showers may linger then.

The best estimate of potential rainfall centered on Chicago with the Friday night/Saturday system appears to fall in the 0.20 to 1.40″ range—a BIG SPREAD—but that’s how warm season rains fall.

Beyond that system, even more impressive rain and t-storm prospects appear to be coming together in two systems next week—the first in the Tuesday afternoon through Wed night time frame—A SECOND between late Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Here’s something to monitor! Could there be some REAL SUMMER HEAT on the way the week after next? While temps will spike to near 90 Monday and Tuesday next week, the below normal temps surrounding those 2 days will lead to average temps coming in MODESTLY BELOW NORMAL overall next week.

But the in the week which follows, there are indications a huge dome of HOT AIR may come together over the Lower 48. if so, that could mean high temps the week after next are slated for visits into the 90s. Stay tuned!!!

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/6/2023):

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, modestly cooler and less humid. Low 63.

FRIDAY: Generous sunshine yields to incoming clouds, seasonably warm with cooler breezes onto area beaches. Scattered showers could enter Chicago airspace in the evening—impacting 20 to 30% of the area. High 82—but. low to mid 70s beaches.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers increase with growing prospects for embedded t-storms, turning more humid with haze and some possible fog patches. Some local downpours are likely. Low 64.

SATURDAY: Lingering showers exit in the morning with developing cloud breaks allowing some mixed sunshine. High 80—but low 70 along Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY: Sunshine increases after some possible morning clouds, warmer. High 88 inland—but mid to upper 70s on area beaches.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming hot and a bit breezy. High 91.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and quite warm. Showers and t-storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: More cloudy than not with showers and possible thunderstorms. Not quite as warm due to the rain predicted—but humid. High 77.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to cloudy hazy, moderately humid. Chance of a few scattered t-storms. High 82.