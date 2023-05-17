There was a chill in the air today (by May standards) with the day’s 61-deg high temp typical of normal highs back on April 20-21—three weeks earlier.

Temps rebound big time Thursday surging to within striking distance of 80-deg—a near 20-deg temp increase by Thursday afternoon.

But the return of clouds and showery spells Friday will reduce temps Friday and weekend lake breezes likely to put a lid on temps, holding inland readings to modestly below normal levels.

There’s a hint a Canadian high pressure could strengthen the pressure gradient Sunday afternoon and evening. If true, that’s a period to watch for a possible intensification of lakeside cooling.

The big weather story looking out over the coming 1 to 2 weeks are growing signs of significant warming beyond Monday next week. Current modeling suggest high temps will surge into the 80s beginning Tuesday next week and hold there the remainder of the week, through the following weekend and into the following week. If so, that suggest the potential for a warm Memorial Day Weekend.

And what’s interesting about next week’s warming is the potential temps may not only reach the 80s—but that temps could actually near 90-deg in the Thursday/Friday time frame.

One way or another, next week as a whole appears on track to warm more than 10-deg over this week’s temp which could indicate a week long average temp next surging 6-deg above normal after a cool start Monday.

Precip remains in short supply continuing a dry trend which has dominated the past two months. While showers are on the way Friday and modeling is suggest 0.3 to 0.6″ rainfall tallies are possible, other than scattered showers or t-storms later next week into the week which follows, widespread soaking rains—if they’re out there for us—are not yet showing up on model projections.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (5/17/2023)

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Canadian wildfire smoke aloft is likely to make for a colorful sunset. Low 49—but a few upper 30 or low 40-deg lows in isolated colder locations well inland.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer by afternoon—though smoke aloft will continue to produce hazy-looking skies. Southeast breezes will cool lakeshore and beach locations. High 79—but mid 60s on the immediate shoreline.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouding over. Milder. Some showers possible northwest sections of the metro area by morning. Low 58.

FRIDAY: Extensive cloudiness with showery spells developing. Isolated thunder can’t be ruled out. High 71.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 68—but closer to 60 on the lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warmer for a time inland—but wind shift northeast off Lake Michigan and strengthen later in the afternoon and evening lowering shoreline temps. High 76—falling back to the upper 50s or low 60s along Lake Michigan.

MONDAY: Sunshine then increasing cloudiness. High 70—but 60s lakeshore.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny days and fair at night with warming getting underway. High Tuesday 82. Wednesday’s high 85. Cooler temps –likely mid 60s to low 70s along Lake Michigan.