BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THREATEN FRIDAY NIGHT IN OPEN AREAS SURROUNDING CHICAGO with powerhouse “WNW’ winds soon to replace the ENE winds which have gusted to 62 mph today at Chicago’s offshore crib (3 miles off the North Chicago shoreline) and to 55 mph at O’Hare, 51 Midway Airport and Calumet Harbor, 50 Homer Glen , 49 mph at Kenosha, WI and 48 mph.

Snow, which reduced visibility in Chicago to fractions of a mile in near blizzard conditions this morning has shifted to rain and occasional wet snow as predicted. The snow tally at O’Hare stands a 5.3″ thus far and at 4.4″ at Midway. But a shift back to snow is anticipated with another 2 to 4″ expected in wind-driven overnight snow. And as temp begin to drop, the snow will fluff up making it easier for the snow to go airborne in the strong overnight winds.

As much as 6.8″ has fallen at DeKalb, 6.5″ at Naperville and 6″ Carol Stream with 7″ down at Pell Lake across the state line in Wisconsin and 8″ at Twin Lakes, WI as of mid Friday afternoon. Additional accumulation will occur in these areas as well. Amounts taper off heading south.

Final tallies in the area from I-80 north will end up in the 4 to 12″ range.

The twin centers of the storm responsible are moving into northeast Illinois with the second center over Indianapolis. These will combine into a single center with a central pressure deepening to 974 mb (28.76″) which will make this storm deeper than the powerful November 1972 storm in which the Edmund Fitzgerald sunk which recorded a 978 mb (28.88″) central pressure. There’s a relationship between central barometric pressures of storms and the winds they produce. The current storm is a mammoth wind machine and strong wind will blow here through the weekend sweeping bitterly cold arctic air into the area along with dangerous wind chills.

Wind are to ebb a bit this evening as one storm center moves over the city. But winds will increase sharply later tonight gusting past midnight to 40 to 50 mph and threatening areas of near blizzard to blizzard conditions when combined with falling snow in surrounding rural and open areas.

Snow flurries will blow through the air at times Saturday and Sat night—but major accumulation will have ended. The main threat at that time will be the powerful WEST winds which, amid fall temps, threaten blowing and drifting snow—a particular threat on north/south thoroughfares in open stretches in the region.

THE LEVEL OF CHILL WHICH IS ON THE WAY HASN’T OCCURRED HERE SINCE LAST DECEMBER IN TERMS OF TEMPS AND THE STAYING POWER OF THE COLD AIR. Sub-zero wind chills may grip the area through much of next week. Wind chills will drop sub-zero by 5pm Saturday and will remain well below zero until Wed evening when they may creep a few degrees above zero. But these chills may sink sub-zero again later next week.

Temps Saturday will start off at 24 and fall to 17 by nightfall and to 3-below by Sunday morning.

Temps this week will finish close to 3-deg above normal—but will sink to an eye-popping 26-deg below normal next week. The full week average temp next week is to sink 26-deg colder than this week—A HUGE DROP and far and away the coldest air of the season.

The flood of frigid arctic air into the Lower 48 is truly significant. Sub zero nighttime and morning lows, expected over 17% of the Lower 48 Saturday will more than double in coverage in the days through Tuesday which follow. 37% of the country will see sub-zero low temps Tuesday.

Sub-freezing temps will occur over 42% of the Lower 48 Saturday increasing to nearly 71% of the country Tuesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A switch to snow which increases—the continues at times overnight. An additional 2 to 4″ likely bringing storm totals north of the I-80- to I-88 corridors to between 4 and 12″–heaviest north and west of Chicago. Winds shift from east to west/northwest and increase sharply later tonight with gusts building to 40 to 50 mph producing areas of blowing snow—especially in open areas. Low 24.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, quite windy and turning colder. Snow flurries continue at times along with some areas of blowing or drifting snow in open areas. High 24—but falling to 17 by nightfall when wind chills will drop to zero.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: Cloudy spells, windy and becoming bitterly cold with wind gusts to 30 mph and higher at times. Passing flurries continue. Low Saturday night 3-below with wind chills drop to 18 to 25 below by Sunday daybreak.

High Sunday only 6-above with wind chills continuing 10 to 20 below zero.

MONDAY through THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an frigid arctic chill continuing. Wind chills remain below zero until Wednesday evening when they may reach zero. A few flurries possible. High Monday and Tuesday close to 1-below. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs 17.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow, cold and windy. High 11.