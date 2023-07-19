Chicago’s weather remained comfortable today even as much of the country to the south—all the way from California to Florida—baked. There have been 860 record high temps broken in the past 7 days nationally. Extreme heat is making news on three continents in the northern hemisphere, taxing electrical grids given the demand for fans and air conditioners. Meantime, a combination of heat and drought in Canada has nearly 900 fires still burning in that country’s worst fire season on record. Two-thirds of those fires are out of control. Exhausted firefighters who have never had to fight so many fires so early in a fire season are being supplemented by 1,000 Canadian military personnel. Every time steering winds shift into the Lower 48 from Canada, a veil of smoke sweeps into Chicago’s airspace.

Air quality has actually improved a bit today coming in at the low end of the “MODERATE” range on EPA’s 6 tier air quality scale.

Chicago logged its 4th consecutive MODESTLY below normal day—with a high likely to end up at 86, though when averaged with the overnight low of 63, will end up a degree and a half below normal.

Even as Phoenix logged its hottest overnight low temp on the books—97-deg—at the midnight temp at Death Valley, CA came in at an unbelievable 120-deg, a reading which appears the hottest early morning temp on the books globally—with HEAT ADVISORIES or EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS arrayed across 15 southern states stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic—from California across Texas and New Mexico to Florida—Chicago has avoided th country’s most extreme heat.

The reason in large part is the presence of what amounts to a RING OF FIRE pattern—one in which t-storm clusters erupt with some regularity within a jet stream along the northern periphery of a hot air dome which has expanded the atmosphere as much as any in the past half century at least.

Storm clusters, like the one responsible for last week’s tornadoes here, sweep along in the jet stream winds. A few scattered storms may sweep in tonight and Wednesday but with limited coverage—impacting up to 30% to 40% of the metro area. beginning in the predawn hours—and some extending into Thursday morning before moving on. While many rainfalls are likely to come in between 0.10″ and 0.25″—a few heavier storms could produce local 0.50″ or greater totals, particularly in sections of northwest Indiana if current forecast trends verify.

Overnight, torrential t-storm rains hit far downstate Illinois and adjoining areas of Kentucky with 7.10″ reported at Marion, IL—but 11.98″ reported at Winter Valley and 11.67″ at Lowes—both in Kentucky.

Temps in Chicago will remain close to normal into the weekend—though humidities will begin increasing Sunday.

And there are growing indications our area’s rendezvous with heat and elevated humidities is on the way next week with temps in the mid to upper 90s and dewpoints surging well into the 60s to the low 70s—that’s MUGGY. GULF COAST LEVEL AIR—by the middle and end of next week.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day TEMP TREND PROJECTIONS have virtually the ENTIRE LOWER 48 in for ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS during those medium range periods.

The Big Island in Hawaii has been placed under a STATE OF EMERGENCY by the Governor. Rains of as much as 2 to 8″ have occurred—heaviest up against the eastward facing slopes of the Island. Tropical Storm Calvin is responsible.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/19/2023)

TONIGHT: Cloudy periods and warm with moderate humidity’s. Scattered 30 to 40% coverage t-storms possible beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning. Low 69.

THURSDAY: Warm and moderately humid with clouds and scattered morning t-storms, a few capable of downpours. Storms may impact 30 to 40% of the area. Clouds decrease and rain coverage eases in the afternoon—but an isolated shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out. High 85.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy warm. Low 68.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not quite as warm—especially along Lake Michigan where lake winds develop. High 84—70s on area beaches.

SATURDAY: Sun and cottony summertime cumulus developing. Chance of a few isolated t-storms, mainly pm. High 86—but closer to 80 beaches.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, quite warm, higher humidities. Chance of scattered mainly p.m. t-storms—30-40% coverage possible. High 89—low 80s beaches.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, becoming quite warm to hot and humid. Isolated t-storms can’t be ruled out. High Monday 90; Tuesday’s high 92 with a 94 on Wednesday. Modestly cooler shoreline temps likely.