June’s final day logged a 91-deg high at O’Hare—the sixth 90 of the year to date; less than the 9 which had occurred by this time a year ago. The hottest Friday max temp I’ve found was a 94-deg temp near downtown Chicago—but many area highs remained in the mid to upper 80s. The area ended up with just 60% of its possible sun. Many Friday afternoon heat index readings hover near 90-deg with stifling low and mid 70-deg dew points indicating moisture levels which supported the day’s haze—and contributed to area of dense fog Friday morning west of the city and in scattered areas of northwest Indiana.

JUNE 2023 CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT—and goes into the books in Chicago as A DRY MONTH WITH NEAR NORMAL TEMPS.

The month saw only a little more than half (58%) its normal rain—JUST 2.36″ versus the normal of 4.10″. That means June finished among the driest 29% of Junes on the books here over the past 153 years dating back to 1871.

The period since April maintains a huge deficit, having only seen 41% of Chicago’s possible rain the past 3 months—totaling 5.03″ versus the normal of 12.34″. This places that 3 month period among the driest 7% of the 153 April through June periods on the books.

Rains yesterday were, as they so often are WIDELY VARIED, with the downpours producing some standing water south of the city while all but avoiding other areas. Downpours in Park Ridge Thursday produce local flooding.

Temperature-wise, it looks like June’s average temp of 70.8-deg ends up a veritable statistical “wash”–just 0.4-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

Friday’s been spent in MUGGY TROPICAL AIR with lots of haze. But the haziness was more moisture than smoke compared to yesterday. AIR QUALITY here is NOT PERFECT—but the 98 AIR QUALITY INDEX rating Friday afternoon was better than yesterday and in the MODERATE RANGE.

It’s a sign t-storms in and around the region Thursday worked their “magic”–helping mix out some pollutants, the storms rains precipitating SOME of the particulates which came in with the Canadian wildfire smoke.

WE REMAIN IN A “RING OF FIRE” PATTERN. And averaging across a range of computer models produces total weekend rainfalls that may fall in the 0.6 to 2″ range. But the rains will arrive in clusters, some thundery—and will feature many rain-free hours between. That means, outdoor activities will not face a rain threat continuously in Chicago Saturday. But when it does rain, downpours and lightning are possible. And broader coverage rainfall does appear likely Sat night into Sunday.

Shower and t-storm prospects increase overnight in the pre-dawn hours—then ebb for a time SATURDAY and appear likely to increase again Saturday afternoon and evening—then remain elevated Sat night into Sunday.

Muggy, warm conditions will occur Saturday—but the arrival of a full fetch (i.e. full “length of Lake Michigan) “NNE” flow promises to drop temps Sunday—especially along Lake Michigan.

SEVERE WEATHER PROSPECTS this weekend ware to trend highest in downstate ILLINOIS & Indiana if current forecast trends hold. The 4th of July is to turn HOT and HUMID next week with t-storm chance to surge July 5 Wednesday in the afternoon and at night. Storms then could be active/severe—so they’ll have to be monitored.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/30/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouding over by morning—partly cloudy, hazy, warm and muggy until then. Clusters of showers and t-storms arrive in the predawn and toward sunrise, likely impacting 40% to as much as 60% of the metro area. Low 73.

SATURDAY: More cloudy than not, hazy, quite warm and humid. A few lingering t-storms early—then scattered showers and t-storms re-develop in the afternoon becoming most widespread toward evening. While many rain-free hours are likely—when it does rain, downpours may be heavy—especially later in the day. High 89—low. 80s on area beaches.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Wider coverage showers and thunderstorms, the strongest with gusts and downpours. Warm and humid. Low 69.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, turning breezy and noticeably cooler with showers. Possible thunder south. High. 74—but falling back to the 60s along Lake Michigan.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer again with haze and moderate humidity’s. High 92 inland—but low to mid 80s beaches.

TUESDAY (July 4): Sunshine mixed with cottony summertime cumulus. Hot and humid. Chance of an isolated afternoon t-storm—but impacting only 10-20% of the area. High 94.

WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun—but clouds build and so do t-storm chances. Hot and humid. Gusty p-pm and nighttime storm possible. High 93.

THURSDAY: Showery turning breezy and a good deal cooler. High 74.

FRIDAY: A good deal of sunshine. Seasonably warm. Lower humidity’s. High 81—but closer to 70 beaches.