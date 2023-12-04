Chicagoans were dealt another cloudy day with 0% of its possible sunshine recorded by Frank Wachowski at Midway Airport.

Monday has been the 4th consecutive day to allow NO SUNSHINE!

The past 4 days have been the cloudiest open to a December here of the past Chicago in 15 years—since 2008 when, like this year, the opening 4 days of the month.

Interestingly, despite all the cloudiness, each of the opening four days of December have posted a temp surplus and Dec 1-4 is averaging 5.8-deg MILDER THAN NORMAL. It’s been a clean sweep the past four months (since September) with each of those months posting a temp surplus. The 3-month METEOROLOGICAL AUTUMN SEASON, consisting of Sept, Oct and Nov, ranked among the 8% warmest such period in 153 years of weather records extending all the way back to 1871.

AND THE ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS ARE TO CONTINUE this week—WITH THE MILDEST AIR OF ALL DUE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. High temps surge into the 50s each of those days and may even move within striking distance of 60-deg Friday—before colder air settles in for the weekend.

A check of Chicago weather records back to 1942—the year Midway Airport became the city’s official weather observation site (followed by O’Hare ion 1980) shows mild days are NOT UNHEARD OF PAST DEC 4th (Monday’s date). In fact, 60% of those 81 years in Chicago have produced post Dec 4th highs in the 50s and just over one third of those year have even managed 60-deg high temps. There have been no 70s in that period.

What’s happening to produce the late week warmth is quite interesting and revolves around a POWERHOUSE GULF OF ALASKA STORM SYSTEM which appears as an eye-catching swirl on satellite imagery there. Associated with that storm is a moist ATMOSPHERIC RIVER—a highly concentrated surge of atmospheric moisture—which is to drench sections of the Pacific Northwest with more than 6″ of rain in the coming work week and snow in the mountains there likely to be measured in feet.

Such a flood of mild, moist maritime air tends to drop copious amounts of precip on the various eastward facing mountain slopes of the northern Rockies. But as that air descends from the Rockies into the Plains, is warms and dries—then proceeds east into the Midwest and Chicago. It arrives with unseasonably mild temp levels—as evidenced by our prediction that temps Thursday will average 12-deg above normal and Friday may average nearly 16-degrees above normal—-eyecatching temp surpluses.

Such warmth suggest highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 50s while highs Friday could reach the mid 50s to near 60-deg.

BEFORE THAT HAPPENS, SOME MORE WINTRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED. A disturbance headed this way overnight is to bring a wintry mix or wet snow which reaches the city overnight in the midnight to 2am time frame and continues into mid and late morning Tuesday. A modest accumulation of wet snow in the half inch to 1″ range is expected. But with temps near or above freezing expected, any accumulations will be slushy. And de-icing road agents will work efficiently. Still, BE CAREFUL ON UNTREATED AND LESS TRAVELED ROAD SURFACES where slick spots may occur.

We’re likely to log another day without much sun Tuesday—and Wednesday hardly looks like an award winner from this distance either, in terms of potential sunshine.

But the flood of mild Pacific air expected to arrive on gusty SW winds Thursday and Friday should do so with some sunshine.

The coming weekend could get wintry again—with a chilly rain or wet snow not out of the question Saturday into Sunday.

BEYOND THAT—temps, which look seasonable chilly this weekend into early next week, are to resurge in typical El Nino winter fashion. And overall temps are to average close to 6-deg above normal next week with near 50-deg temps back in the picture by late next week and the weekend which follows.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/4/2023)

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Wet snow arrives late, likely reaching the city in the midnight to 2am time frame and possibly beginning as a wintry mild. Low 33.

TUESDAY: Wet snow into the morning, tapering off but clouds and a bit of drizzle with chilly temps linger. Winds shift north and increase in the afternoon and evening. High 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY: More cloudy than not, a bit damp and raw. A bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out at times. Low Tuesday night 31. High Wednesday 44.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy and noticeably milder. Highs 53 Thursday and 57 Friday—with spots possibly approaching 60-deg. Daytime wind gusts approach 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Colder with clouds and growing prospects for chilly rain or wet snow. Gusty NNW winds. High 39—lowering during the day.

SUNDAY: Snow or a wintry mix, windy and colder. High 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly. Some snow flurries possible early. High 36.