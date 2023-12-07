It was Chicago’s sunniest of the past 9 days Thursday—and temps responded, surging to 51 at O’Hare and 52 at Midway—mid November level temps with the O’Hare reading coming in 12-deg above normal.

The 51-deg high made this the warmest Dec. 7th in 19 years (since 2004 when the day’s high reached 50-deg. An in-house review of Dec 7th temps back to 1942, when the city’s official observation site was moved to Midway Airport and later to O’Hare in 1980, only 9 of the past Sept 7’s have recorded max temps of 50-deg or higher. That places today among the 11% warmest Dec 7’s since that time.

Also of note is the fact the 7 Dec 7’s since 2000 have seen snow flurries—most recently in 2021, 2017 and 2016. But you have to go back to 2009 for the city’s last official measurable snow: 2.1″. Six of the past 81 Dec 7’s have produced measurable snow here in Chicago.

The highest area temps Thursday included 54-deg at Hebron IN; Coal City, Midewin Tallgrass Prairie and Bonfield (in Kankkakee county).

When wind chills are taken into account, Thursday afternoon’s high temp” felt” 17-deg warmer than yesterday in the city with its max temp of just 39-deg.

EVEN MILDER WEATHER’S AHEAD FRIDAY with highs headed to 56-deg—a late October level reading which is to come in 17-deg above normal.

The mild weather is part of a mammoth push of PACIFIC AIR across the country. 62% of the Lower 48 experienced high temps of 50-deg and higher. Downstate, western Midwest and Plains states temps Thursday soared into 60s—with St. Louis at 67 at mid Thursday afternoon. Temps at these levels are anywhere from 15 to nearly 30-deg above normal. There are likely to be a series of records recorded in the unseasonably mild air.

It’s a familiar El Nino pattern—one in which Pacific air brings unseasonably mild temps to a wide swath of the country. The arrival of milder air, while producing significant snows in mountainous areas of the West where winter weather and winter storm warnings are in effect, has actually reduced the overall Lower 48 snow cover. Just 12.9% of the Lower 48 sat beneath a cover of snow as Thursday got underway, reports the National Weather Service. That’s half the area covered by snow just 10 days ago.

Clouds will begin increasing after mixed sunshine at the start Friday. The incoming clouds are part of a weather system expected to lift expeditiously from the Texas/Oklahoma area into the Midwest bringing rain to Chicago, likely starting toward or just beyond midnight Friday night—and continuing into early Saturday. BUT— system’s rapid movement, and the fact it’s NOT to develop a closed circulation—one in which moist Gulf air would be tossed back into colder air on a better-developed storm’s back side—means the precipitation will be of limited duration and that THERE WON’T BE DEVELOPMENT OF A SIGNIFICANT BAND OF SNOW on the system’s backside. So the late Friday rain is to spill into the earliest hours of Saturday—but will exit Saturday morning with clouds breaking.

A Saturday windshift to the”NW” will under colder temps into the area which will take the day’s temp from a high of 50 early down to the low 40s slowly by nightfall and into the upper 20s or low 30s by Sunday morning.

Minor disturbances could set up a few flurries or sprinkles in spots Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon. But precip is done after that and Chicago temps, while chilly as next week begins—are to warm a bit later in the week and more substantially over the weekend and week which follows. Temps this week are likely to average 8-deg above normal and close to 4-deg above normal, despite the chilly start, next week.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/7/2023):

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, comparatively mild for the season. Low 42—but mid to upper 30s inland—readings close to 15-deg above normal.

FRIDAY: Mixed sunshine yields to incoming clouds over time. Mild and turning windy with gusts approaching 35 mph at time by and during the afternoon. High 56—17-deg above normal.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloud thicken with rain developing—likely reaching the city toward or just beyond midnight. Mild. Low 41.

SATURDAY: Some patchy rain may linger early—but clouds are to break allowing mixed sun. Initially mild—but turning windy and colder with a high around 50—then falling SLOWLY to the low 40s by nightfall.

SUNDAY: Cloudy spells, breezy and colder. A few flurries possible. High 35.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny days, near seasonable December temps. High Monday 38; Tuesday’s high 41 and the high Wednesday 41.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High 44.