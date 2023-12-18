It’s been cold and windy. Gusts have topped 40 mph.

Temps have been falling all day. The high of 36 occurred at midnight.

The air is cold aloft and the city is beneath the gusty backside circulation of the same storm which has swept up the Eastern Seaboard producing over a foot of rain in sections of South Carolina and more than 5″ of rain in sections of northern New Jersey even as winds gust from, 45 to 65 mph have raked the Mid Atlantic and New England Coasts.

The cold air flowing over warm lake water has produce lake effect snows–downwind of the Great Lakes and snow showers and flurries here in Chicago. At one point around midday, winds were gusting to 45 mph and snow reduced visibilities for 3 minutes at Midway Airport to 3/4 mile.

Despite the chill today, December is running more than 6-deg ABOVE NORMAL and more than 4-deg warmer than the opeing 18 days of the month a year ago.

A chilly Tuesday is ahead–but temps will warm as the week progressed reaching the 40s Thursday and into next week.

While the next 3 days will post temp deficits, ABOVE NOMRAL TEMPS are projected the remainder of the 2 week period ahead–including for the Christmas holiday which will be snow-cover free–NO White Christmas this year.

Snowfall to date this cold season is running below normal–about half the average pace. And RAIN not snow is predicted later Thursday night into Friday–with a more significant rain system forecast Sunday night and early next week.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/18/2023)

TONIGHT: Cloudy, a few flurries this evening. Clearing later tonight with strong winds diminishing. Low 19.

TUESDAY: A sunny open–but clouding over by and during the afternoon, becoming breezy and continuing chilly. High 31.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not quite as cold. Low 27.

WEDNESDAY: A good deal of cloudiness–some peeks of sub at times—a bit breezy and not quite as chilly High 39.

THURSDAY: More cloudy than not. Temps modestly higher. High 41.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, some rain likely. High 43.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: More cloudy than not. Some sprinkles possible. A bit milder. High Saturday 45. Sunday’s high 47.

MONDAY: Rainy likely and mild for the season. High 48.