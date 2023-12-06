Finally—some sun today for the first time in 6 days. But it was COLD! Highs only made it to 37 today—making it the coldest of December’s opening 6 days.

MILD PACIFIC AIR IS ON THE MOVE! Temps as close as Nebraska have reached the 60s and are even bumping up against 70-deg at some locations there. And that UNSEASONABLY MILD AIR is eastbound. Temps there have surged more than 20-deg higher than 24 hours ago

Temps are cold as we move into Tuesday evening—but overnight temps won’t drop much as this mild Pacific air begins to move in. Nighttime readings are likely to hold fairly steady out in low to mid 30s—then surge 15 to 20-deg higher, reaching the mid 50s Thursday afternoon and within striking distance of 60-deg Friday.

Surges of mild Pacific air are part and parcel of the typical La Nina winter pattern. The incoming mild air is to boost average temps Thursday and Friday to 12 and nearly 18-deg ABOVE NORMAL respectively—delivering by Friday what amounts to mid October level “warmth” to the Chicago area.

There have been significant model changes in the handling of the weekend precip system. For one, the system is to proceed across the area more quickly. This decreases the chance of the rain predicted with it Saturday to extend into Saturday night. And the potential for any snow of significance the system’s backside is all but nil here. In fact, it appears now the system’s precip may be concentrated on Saturday and be largely out of here Sat night and Sunday.

A few passing flurries can’t be ruled out the colder air which is to follow Sunday from that day’s cloudy spells. But the big story Sat night and Sunday will be colder air that will drop highs Sunday to the 30s amid gusty NW winds which will hold daytime wind chills in the 20s.

And looking ahead into next week, temps are likely to be fairly SEASONABLE—with warming commencing later in the week and spilling into the following week (which takes us into and just beyond mid-December.

December is Chicago’s third coldest month in most years—but El Nino Decembers often post temps surpluses. Daylight continues to decrease leading up to the year’s shortest daylight period as astronomical winter arrives on the 21st of the month.

The fact is, we will only see an additional 8 minute loss in daylight between now and the 21st—beyond which the period of daylight begins to increase slowly. Interestingly, today (Dec 6th) sees nearly 6 hours LESS DAYLIGHT than our longest day back on June 21st.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/6/2023)

TONIGHT: Cloudy at times with temps holding nearly steady in the low to mid 30s across the area later tonight. Low 35.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, turning breezy and noticeably milder by afternoon with a 15 to 20-deg temp increase over today’s maximum readings. High 55—16-deg above normal.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, steady SW winds, milder. Low 46—nearly 20-deg above normal.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, windy and unseasonably mild. High 59—again 20-deg above normal and more typical of mid October than December.

SATURDAY: Rainy with possible isolated thunder. Rains become more sporadic and showery in the afternoon. Mild—but turning cooler in the afternoon. High 48—but falling slowly in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and markedly colder. A few flurries possible. High 33.

MONDAY AND TESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably chilly. High Monday 39. Tuesday’s high 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, similar temps. High 39.