It’s be among the 6% coolest June 13’s of the past 153 years. Only 8 other June 13’s have produced a high temp as cool or cooler than today’s rainy 65 degrees high.

Tuesday’s 65 was 15 degrees below normal and equaled Chicago’s “normal” high temps April 27-29. In other words, the temp we experienced Tuesday was similar to those which occur nearly 6 weeks earlier.

Some much needed rain has occurred—but hardly enough to make a dent in the ongoing drought. It was that rain and the day’s extensive cloud covering swirling into the area of the back side of sluggish low pressure mired in an atmospheric blocking pattern which was behind early summer “chill.”

What’s interesting was how close 80 degrees temps have been Tuesday. They’ve occurred within just over 200 miles from Chicago—both in downstate Illinois and Indiana and to the west across much of Iowa.

What’s also interesting is how much warmer it was last year when the June 13 high hit 89 degrees and Chicago was on the precipice of what was to become the summer’ hottest air. Temps the next three days last summer were to come in at 98, 96 and 94.

Shower coverage is to thin out Tuesday evening and clouds, likely to linger into Wednesday will begin to break as Wednesday proceeds allowing some warming. Wednesday afternoon highs will approach 80—though lake breezes will cool the beaches—with upper 60s likely there.

The remainder of the week will be warming than this week’s opening 2 days—but will still average around 6 degrees below normal.

Fires continue to burn across Canada—449 of them, 219 out of control by the latest count—and their smoke is to make its way into Chicago aloft Wednesday, Wed night and Thursday—so the orangish-hued haze is to reappear at that time.

Chance for showers will diminish in coming days—though an isolated shower or two can’t be 100% ruled out.

Scattered showers return over the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, especially Sunday—but coverage appears at this distance in time likely to fall in the 30 to 40% range Sun.

Warming next week, tempered (i.e. restrained) by local lake breezes on area beaches, may produce near 90 degrees temps by the latter half of the week and during the weekend which follows.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/13/2023):

TONIGHT: Showers thin out—but extensive cloudiness lingers. Cool. Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: A good deal of cloudiness break and allows increasing sunshine, particularly in the afternoon. Warmer—especially inland. High 78—-but upper 60s beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

THURSDAY: Clouds and periods of mixed sun. Warmer. High 81—but closer to low 70s beaches.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little cooler—especially lakeside. High 75—but mid 60s beaches.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High 84; low 70s beaches.

SUNDAY: More clouds. Possible showers. High 81—but upper 60s to low 70s beaches.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm temps. High both days 82—low 70s beaches.