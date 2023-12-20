Temps surged 11-deg higher Wed than Tuesday’s chilly 33-deg high. When wind chills are factor in, it’s felt close to 20-deg warmer today than yesterday. The warming marked the arrival of milder Pacific air.

We’ve entered a WARMER THAN NORMAL weather pattern which will produce temps of 13 to 22-deg above normal from Friday through Tuesday next week. Also, an influx of Gulf moisture in coming days threatens a prolonged cloudy period which lasts well into next week and parallels December’s historic role as Chicago’s cloudiest, least sunny month of the year.

The WINTER SOLSTICE takes place at 9:27pm CST Thursday—of astronomical start to the 2023 winter season. Temps Thursday will surge back to late November levels in the low 40s at a time of the year when mid 30s are normal. Chicagoans will see 6.1 hours less daylight Thursday than 6 months ago in June when the summer season began and the area saw maximum potential daylight. Thursday will see 548 minutes (just 9.1 hours) of daylight compared to the 15.2 hours which occurs in June.

Also, the sun will trek across the sky as far south as at any time of the year. A SOLAR NOON—the point of the day when the sun is a high in the sky as it’s going to go, the sun will sit only 25-deg above the horizon compared to 72-deg above the horizon in June. Its this low sun angle which delivers decreased solar energy and therefore supports the cooler temps of winter.

But meteorological conditions step in to produce the ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS predicted to hold over the coming 2 weeks (though temps are predicted to come down a bit the latter half of next week). Westerly upper steering winds are guiding Pacific air into the Midwest—air which tends to produce above normal temps.

A flood of Gulf moisture into the area Thursday night and Friday introduces the first of two rain systems. Also, all the moisture in the air will lead to haze and light fog and atmospheric moisture levels which will hold nighttime temps up. Temps are likely to remain above freezing from now until next Wednesday night—a rather uncommon December phenomenon.

A second, more substantial rain system—currently drenching California where flooding rains have occurred and threaten in coming dayu— sweeps in Christmas day with rain and temps likely to reach 50 Saturday and into the 50s Sunday and Monday (Christmas Day). This is to produce a Christmas more than 40-deg warmer than last Christmas when the high was only 14-deg and a sub zero temp had occurred in the city in the days leading up to Christmas 2022. This is also to produce a Christmas with temps among the 5% warmest for Dec 25 in the 153 years of official weather observations here.

Temps last week average a degree above normal. That surplus will grow to 7-deg ABOVE NORMAL this week and to 14-deg ABOVE NORMAL NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/20/2023)

TONIGHT: Clouding over, not as cold as recent nights. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild for the season. Sprinkles or some patchy light rain possible in spots during the afternoon. High 43.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Sprinkles build to some periods of light rain. Above normal December temps. Low 39.

FRIDAY: Occasional sprinkles or light rain becomes steadier and more widespread, mild and increasingly hazy. High 45.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: More cloudy than not, haze and light fog and even milder temps. Some sprinkles or a bit of patchy light rain. Steadier southerly winds Sunday. High Saturday 50, Sunday’s high 55—more than 20-deg above normal.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) AND TUESDAY: Rainy and mild with haze and fog. Slight chance of unusual isolated December thunder. High Monday 55—but cooler along Lake Michigan. Tuesday’s high 52.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and showery at times. Still mild for the season—but not quite as warm as recent days. High 45.