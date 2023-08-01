August opens warm and moderately humid. O’Hare’s official high temp is likely to top out at 86 with mid 60-deg dew points. A smoky haze is present confirming we’re still on the receiving end of smoke off Canadian and Western U.S. wildfires. Fires in Canada have already burned an area the size of the state of Pennsylvania—a record there!

A lake breeze is blowing—yet the warmer lake waters are having a much more restrained cooling effect. The Chicago lakeshore water temp is 72-deg and shoreline air temps hover in the upper 70s to around 80-deg at mid-afternoon from Kenosha to Waukegan, Lake Forest, the Chicago lakeshore south to Calumet Harbor, East Chicago and Burns Harbor in Indiana all the way to Michigan City. By comparison, the warmest inland temps have reached 88 at Lombard and 86 at Oswego.

August is Chicago’s 2nd warmest month—also the city’s 2nd wettest, surpassed only by May. Normal temps amid days with a slowly decreasing period of possible sunlight decline slowly from 84/67 to 80/63.

August begins with 865 mins (14.4 hrs) of daylight on the 1st and will end up with 731 mins (12.2 hrs) on the 31st —a loss of 134 minutes. The sun which sets at 8:08 pm tonight will set at 7:25 pm by month’s end on August 31.

Blazing heat with continues to broil the southern Plains and Southwest. It was 105-deg at mid-afternoon in Dallas Texas (with a heat index of 109)–but just 106 in Phoenix with monsoonal t-storms have tempered the heat a bit. It was just yesterday (July 31st-Monday) in which Phoenix registered its first SUB-110-DEG high temp in 31 days. Phoenix closed the month of July with an average temp of 102.7-deg—its highest monthly temp on record. That’s the highest city monthly temp outside of Death Valley on record in the U.S. according to NWS climatologist Dr. Brian Brettschneider.

BUT HEAT IS TO REBULD IN PHOENIX AS MONSOONED T-STORMS THIN OUT IN COMING DAYS. Forecaster at the NWS office there are forecast highs to top 110-deg there by week’s end and at least through the weekend. And The Guardian quotes an NWS Phoenix forecaster as saying August may end up hotter than July—–ARGHHH!!

Here in Chicago, humidities, currently in a “moderate range” (upper 50s to mid 60-deg dew points, will stay there another day—then build Thursday and Friday. With the RING OF FIRE storm organizing jet stream situated west and south of Chicago, SO TOO WILL THE CLUSTERS OF T-STORMS it transports. Thus, chances of any t-storms, despite rising humidities beyond tomorrow are very modest—not 0%, but not far from it for most of the area.

Things get more interesting on the PRECIP FRONT over the coming weekend. By late Saturday, some scattered t-storms are to bubble up in parts of the area. And their numbers will grow with the potential for some significant totals Saturday night through Sunday and into Sunday. Current model projections suggest general rainfalls may fall in the 0.60″ to as much as 2.40″ range—but, as always, summer precip regimes and the involvement of t-storms in the season’s rain production suggest the potential for varied rainfalls which can only be generalized in forecasts this far in advance. Suffice it to say, a WETTER PATTERN with frequently humid days may dominate the coming 2 weeks here.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (8/1/2023):

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and hazy. A bit of patchy ground fog low lying inland areas late. Low 70—mid 60s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine through some cottony summertime cumulus clouds. Quite warm and moderately humid—but with easterly lake breezes keeping shoreline highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and hazy. A little patchy inland ground fog possible again. Low 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, again quite warm inland with moderate humidity levels across the area. High 91—but low to mid 80s beaches.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slightly stronger east winds—though remaining warm and with moderate humidities. High 85—mid to upper 70s beaches.

SATURDAY: Increasing cloudiness, seasonably warm and moderately humid. Chance of some scattered afternoon or evening t-storms—but over only 10 to 20% of the area. Somewhat coverage of rain or t-storms at night. High Saturday 85—70s lakeshore.

SUNDAY: Clusters of showers and t-storms. Hazy & humid. High 82—but low to mid 70s lakeshore.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as humid. Chance of a few isolated showers. High 85.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Comfortable humidity levels. High 84.