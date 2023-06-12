We head into a week which opens unseasonably cool—but it’s to warm to seasonal levels by this weekend. Until then each day this week is to produce below normal full day average temps

Moisture levels here remain anemic, to say the least—a continuation of the multi-month pattern which started just past a week into April and has the area in an officially declared state of moderate drought.

The weekend rain system produced a paltry 0.05″ of rain at both Chicago’s airports—and only a trace of rain had occurred in the 21 days which had come before at Midway Airport.

The area has seen just 37% of its “normal” rain since April 1—-only 3.66″ has fallen compared to the 9.79″ we expect to see during that period. That means rainfall in Chicago is running more than a half foot (6.13″ to be precise) below normal in what amounts to nearly the past 2.5 months.

There is some rain in our future—perhaps a quarter inch to as much at 0.60″ in the coming 36 hours—more than occurred over the weekend.

The same weather-slowing rex atmospheric blocking pattern which has played a role in the abnormal warmth and lack of moisture across Canada, where fires continue to burn due to a regime of abnormal warmth and dryness—is at work in the coming week.

Despite the nice but cool weather in Chicago as the new week has gotten underway, the Canadian “blocking pattern” has all but stalled an upper low pressure with its unsettled, cloud-dominated weather over the Midwest. We in Chicago are soon to see the system’s backside clouds and showers sweep in from the northwest tonight—then continue Tuesday and into Tuesday night.

The clouds and rainy spells Tuesday promise another day of unseasonably cool temps Tuesday. Any rain, however, will be welcome.

Even with tomorrow’s rain, then a dry-out the back half of the week holding through Tuesday—then some more scattered showers possible Sunday and Monday, model projections continue to suggest precipitation is to remain below normal. An average of rainfall projected by a constellation of different computer models suggest as much as 0.8″ of rain may come down in the next 7 days. That’s more than we’ve seen—but still only 80 to 85% normal—in an area which needs a extended period of soaking rain. Still, we’ll take what we can get. Making up moisture deficits in the warm season is always difficult because rains are delivered in such an uneven way this time of year.

On the temp front, the cool weather may disappoint warm weather enthusiasts this week—a week expected to average 6 degrees below normal overall (despite a rebound to more seasonable levels toward the coming weekend). But next week is projected see temps rebound and may well post a 3 degrees temp surplus—with even the possibility of some readings approaching 90 degrees late next week, though lake breezes will likely temper the heat a bit along Lake Michigan at that time.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/12/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouding over, a bit cool for the season. Rain prospects increase with as much as 60 to 70% of the area in line for some rain by morning—though rainfall will come and go. Low 56 (Normal lows are in the low 60s this time of year).

TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cool with extensive cloudiness. Initially spotty, low coverage rains in the morning become far more widespread Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rains scatter and diminish later Tuesday night. High Tuesday 67—13-deg below normal. Low Tuesday night 58.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds break at times allowing spells of mixed sunshine. Chance of a morning sprinkle in spots. Still cool by June standards. High 74.

THURSDAY: Some mixed sun. Temps warm—but remaining modestly below normal for the season. A return of some smoke aloft off Canadian fires is possible. High 78—but upper 60s along Lake Michigan.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm—but with some smoke aloft. High 77—but closer to 70 on area beaches.

SATURDAY: Increasing cloudiness. High 80—but low 70s beaches.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: More clouds, some possible scattered showers. Seasonably warm. High 81 Sunday and 83 Monday—but 70s along Lake Michigan.