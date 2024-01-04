What a treat. Though chilly today with a high temp of 35 at O’Hare (still 3-deg above the normal Jan 4th high), the SUN EMERGED!! Chicagoans were bathed in 95% of Jan 4’s possible sunshine. And the fact we could see the sun as the day approached its close mean would could saver the 54 sec of additional daylight this day delivers. Days continue to lengthen—all be is slowly. Tomorrow (Friday) will see nearly a minute of potential daylight tacked onto the—though sun will be less visible because we have a cloudier day ahead.

We have an active winter weather pattern starting to come together. It could include some snow—enough to stick modestly commencing in the early hours of Saturday morning and continuing lightly into the day. It’s the product of precip and cloudiness beneath the far northern flank of a storm system which is to move from New Mexico eastward through the Gulf States then turn northeastward and potentially turning into a big snow producer from the interior Mid-Atlantic north into New England. That’s an area which, like Chicago, has seen a lackluster winter snow season—so it’s a system sure to generate notice and some headlines there. Boston may be among the areas hit with a significant snow.

THAT SYSTEM will spread clouds into the Chicago area Friday and Friday night and light snows on its far north side could accumulate—perhaps laying down a half inch to and inch and a half Saturday. A moistening air mass means the snow could mix with some drizzle as the day warms Saturday. And clouds in the wake of that system are to linger Sunday with some flurries or a bit of drizzle at times.

Things rev up with a more powerful storm system which approaches Monday appears likely to being producing wet snow Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night in an increasingly windy environment. The storm is to generate its own cold air and is likely to produce snow of some substance. But dew points creep toward or just above freezing Tuesday in at least parts of the area on current model guidance. This suggests a VERY WET snow and also the chance parts of the metro area could see a mix of precip. THE STORM SYSTEM is still days away and forecast features with it will be refined as fresher data comes in. The system is currently out over the Gulf of Alaska and giving coastal Alaska quite a blow. Model forecasts have been surprising consistent with this system—so the fact a messy winter storm is likely in the Midwest is not in doubt. What will have to be refined are snow accumulation projections which are still far too early to reliably nail down. Still—this is a storm to monitor if you have plans that involve getting out and about. It’s looking like a winter storm in a winter that hasn’t produced systems on this type.

LONGER RANGE—As I explain in greater detail on my Facebook page, we have GREENLAND BLOCKING indicated later next week into the following week. This signals a potentially noteworthy change to colder winter weather which we’ll really be noticing a week from this weekend. The pattern shift also raises the specter of additional winter weather systems. So we’ve got some decidedly more wintry weather coming down the road.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (1/4/2023):

TONIGHT: More clouds move in as the night proceeds, chilly. Low 26—locally low 20s inland.

FRIDAY: More cloudy than not. Temps similar to those of recent days. Chilly—but still modestly above normal for early January. High 36.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds thicken. Chance of light snow by morning. Low 24.

SATURDAY: Snowy at times—perhaps some mixed drizzle as the day proceeds. Modest half inch to inch and a half accumulations likely. High 36.

SUNDAY: Clouds lingers. A few flurries, perhaps a bit of drizzle at times. High 38.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Winds slowly strengthen later in the day. High 39.

MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT: Monitor forecasts. Wet snow developing and increasingly windy. 30 mph wind gusts and snow accumulation likely over a swath of the area. It looks messy! Some mixed precip can’t be ruled out some areas—especially south and southeast of the city. Low Monday night near freezing. High Tuesday 35. Low Tuesday night 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partial clearing. Quite windy—but winds ease as the day proceeds. High 34—trending lower.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 35.