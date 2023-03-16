Springlike conditions across Chicagoland will have to wait at least another week.

FRIDAY: Quite windy and markedly colder with breaks in the clouds allowing mixed sunshine to emerge. Wind gusts to 40 mph at times. High 35—but holding steady then falling slowly to the upper 20s by dark.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds return, windy and much colder. Passing flurries possible. Lows drop by morning to 15 with wind chills by daybreak from 2-below to 5-above Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and unseasonably cold. Passing flurries possible. High 28—a January-level temp nearly 20-deg below normal.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and, though not quite as cold–STILL WELL BELOW NORMAL. High 37 (Normal highs are in the upper 40s,