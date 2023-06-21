What a way to celebrate the first day of summer (astronomically) which began with the Solstice at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday morning and proceeded to produce 100% sunny skies and an above normal 88 degrees high. It was Chicago’s 5th consecutive O’Hare high temp at or above 80 degrees.

The solstice is the day the sun reaches its highest point in the sky—72 degrees above the horizon. It’s also Chicago’s longest day with 15 hours 13 minutes and 41 sec of potential daylight.

Days begin shortening from this point forward in the summer season. But the process is a slow one. Tomorrow will see only 2/100’s of a second less daylight with the day after coming in with 6/100’s less sunlight. It won’t be until July 8th that we lose a full minute of potential sunlight—and it won’t be until July 28 we lose 2 or more minutes of daylight in a 24 hour period.

And there’s what’s known as a “seasonal lag” between our longest day and our warmest day of the year. Historically, Chicago highest temps have occurred on average from August 11 and 24th—that’s 51 to 58 days beyond our longest day on or about June 21st each year.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

It was yet another day of east/northeast lake winds which produced the same wide spread in temps from the lakefront to inland areas Wednesday. While inland temps warmed to 92 at Plainfield, 91 at Oswego and Elwood and 90 degree at Sugar Grove and Joliet, shoreline mid afternoon temps were only 66 at the Wilmette Harbor boy and 66 at the Kenosha Wi Light. So there was again a 26 degree spread between the Chicago area’s warmest and coolest Wed afternoon highs.

AIR QUALITY ISSUES linger. Not only does the orange-hued haze generated as sunlight passes through Canadian wildfire smoke blowing into the area aloft with a week in the same air mass has seen pollutants gather. Thus AN AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued by the Illinois EPA.

We remain mired in a rex block—an upper air configuration which slows air mass movement and has continue to block rainfall here. Our April to June 22st rainfall deficit has grown to 6.71″, having received just over a third (38% to be precise) of the normal 10.91″ of rain since April.

Yesterday, I mentioned some model indications of rainfall that could be closer to normal in the 6 to 10 and 11 to 15 day time range. It does appear some t-storms will roam the area Sunday after what looks to be a hot weekend—and a weekend that grows humid Sunday with dew points surging during Sunday to near 70 degrees. This develops a 50% coverage t-storm situation—and with a jet stream and 90+- degrees temps likely and no lake cooling likely Sunday—we may have to watch for some active t-storms. (NOTE: A lake breeze will cool shoreline areas Saturday. But a weaker pressure gradient suggests less cooling than we’ve seen in recent days. And a well developed SW flow Sunday should shut down lakeshore/beach cooling Sunday.

A t-storm or two could pop Monday ahead of several days of marked cooling Tuesday into Wed. But there are signs warmth will rebuild the latter half of next week and that another round of 90-deg temps could be headed this way the as the following week arrives.

Rainfalls off computer models aren’t as healthy as those generated yesterday. That’s not surprising. Droughts have a way of becoming dry spells which feed on themselves and “keep giving”. Averaging across a whole set of computer models out through Monday produces average rainfalls from 0.2 to 0.60″–and the % of normal precipitation predicted my models over the coming 15 days comes in at just 61% on the latest set of model runs.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/21/2023):

AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, hazy, seasonable temps . Low 64– a few upper 50s inland.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and hazy. High 87 at O’Hare—but upper 60s to mid 70s lakeshore and locally near 90 far west and south.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, some haze, again seasonable. Low 61.

FRIDAY: A good deal of sunshine—some mixed clouds and warm. High 88—but mid 70s beaches.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot inland—warm along the beaches. High 94—but low 80s beaches.

SUNDAY: Mixed sun through some building clouds, hot, turning windy and more humid. Scattered t-storms—some potentially gusty. High 92.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy and not as warm. Chance of a t-storm or two. Winds gust over 30 mph. High 83.

TUESDAY: Clearing, breezy and noticeably cooler. Lake winds return. High 73—but upper 50s to low 60s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, more seasonable temps. High 83—but 60s lakeshore.