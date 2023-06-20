It was another warm sunny day Tuesday—with easterly lake breezes which produced another day of widely varied temps from the lakefront, cooled by those winds and the 63-deg lake waters, and near 90-deg temps inland at Oswego with a 92-reported at McHenry. At the same time, lakeshore air temps only made it to 67 at Lake Forest, Waukegan Harbor and 68 at Calumet Harbor and Burns Harbor, IN with a 72-deg high in Evanston and Gary, IN. The buoy at Wilmette Harbor registered a 65-deg high.

O’Hare’s high hit 83-deg which is close to the normal high of 83.

A blocking pattern in the atmosphere means we’ve sat in the same air mass for a week—and it’s grown polluted. Not only was there some Canadian wildfire smoke, but ozone and particulates were elevated because winds are so light through the atmosphere. They’ve been unable to mix in cleaner air.

AS A RESULT—THE ILLINOIS EPA has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT through midnight Wed night.

ON TOP OF THAT, the MOLD COUNT REACHED”HIGH” TUESDAY as did GRASS POLLEN according to Loyola Medicine—and the TREE POLLEN was MODERATE—so it hasn’t been a good day for allergy sufferers.

The DROUGHT CONTINUES—and there’s little prospect for significant rainfall until some scattered t-storms arrives Sunday into Monday. Just how extensive rain coverage will be then remains to be seen.

WEEKEND TEMPS are to build into the 90s over more of the area than in the lake cooled temp regime of recent days. And humidity’s look like they’ll surge with dewpoints reach the 60s Sunday. Until then, temps Wed, Thursday and Friday should be similar to today with mid 80s inland—except for a few near 90 temps farther west and south and mid 60s to low 70s along Lake Michigan.

There will be weekend lake breezes, but they’ll be more localized—confirmed to areas with several mile of the lakeshore from all indications.

Rainfall since April at O’Hare continues at 4.20″ versus the normal through today (June 20th) of 10.77″. So the % of normal rainfall since April has dropped to 38% normal.

ONE INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT. Raw model rainfall guidance is up a bit in the 6 to 10 and 11 to 15 day periods which current forecasts having precipitation averaging 102% normal in the 6 to 10 day period and 98% normal in the 11 to 15 day period. Models can overdo rainfall forecasts in a drought situation, so it will be interesting to see if that works out.

ALSO –the SUMMER SOLSTICE—the astronomical beginning of summer—occurs at 9:57am Wednesday. It’s our longest day of the year with 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 sec of possible sunshine. We’ll pick up one second more daylight tomorrow (compared to today) then start losing daylight—BUT VERY SLOWLY. We’ll lose only 2/100’s of second of daylight the day after tomorrow (Thursday) and another 6/100s of a second Friday.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/20/2023)

AIR QUALITY ALERT through MIDNIGHT WED NIGHT

TONIGHT: Clear, some haze but with seasonable temps. Low 64—a few mid to upper 50s inland.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hazy and warm. High 87—but northeasterly lake breezes mean mid 60s to near 70 beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 67.

THURSDAY: Mixed sun and clouds, hazy and warm. High 86—but closer to 70 on area beaches.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Slight chance of an isolated shower. High 86—but low 70s lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot inland. High 94—but mid to upper 70s on area beaches.

SUNDAY: Clouds and mixed sun, breezy, hot and more humid. Chance for scattered t-storms impacting up to 50% of the area. High 93.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, not quite as warm and but moderately humid. Scattered t-storms possible. High 87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Lake breezes return. High 81—but mid 60s to low 70s lakeshore.