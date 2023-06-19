A beautiful open to the new week with easterly lake breezes setting up a huge west to east temp variation amounting to as much as much as 26 degrees. The Chicago area’s warmest reported high temps were 90 at Plainfield and Channahon while reading peaked at just 64 degrees at the Wilmette buoy, 68 at the Winthrop Harbor buoy and 68 at Waukegan Harbor and 67 on the lakeshore at Lake Forest. Other lakeside highs included 72 at Calumet Harbor, 69 at the Kenosha light, 74 at Burns Harbor, IN and 77 at Gary, IN.

Monday saw 82% of its possible sun and haze was present again, the product in part of smoke aloft off Canadian wildfires.

There’s a warm week ahead—with hot temps expected this weekend. Lake breezes will temper (i.e. reduce) the warmth each day on area beaches and lakeshore areas.

A tightening pressure gradient will strengthen easterly winds Tuesday, Wed and Thursday. Then as the gradient relaxes Friday and over the coming weekend, lake cool will ease and not reach as far inland.

The area continues desperately dry—and little significant improvement is anticipated in the foreseeable future. In fact—NO RAIN is predicted through Thursday and only the chance of a few isolated showers Friday—mainly south and southeast sections of the metro area.

A “REX BLOCK” establishes itself across the Midwest this week into the coming weekend deflecting organized rains south of the Chicago area. A cold front could spark some scattered t-storms Sunday and Monday—but current guidance suggests the coming 15 days, which takes us into the opening days of July 2023 us likely only to see about half it’s typical rainfall.

At present, Chicago’s rain deficit since April 1 has grown to 6.57″–more than half a foot. In that period of time, rainfall at Chicago O’Hare has totaled just 4.20″ while the period normally sees 10.77″ of rain. That means, the site has received only 39%–a little over 1/3 its normal rain.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/19/2023):

TONIGHT: Mainly clear—some haze—and seasonable temps. Low 61—but some mid 50s with a few fog patches possible well inland.

TUESDAY through WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny days with easterly breezes and some haze/smoke continuing; mainly clear at night. Warm temps but with easterly lake breezes onto area beaches. High Tuesday 85; Wednesday’s high 87—but with mid 60s to low 70s on area beaches. Low Tuesday night 65.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and a bit breezy. Some haze/smoke continues. High 87—but upper 60s to low 70s lakeshore.

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hazy and warm. Slight chance of an isolated shower or t-storm. High 86—but low 70s lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, quite warm inland. High 91—but mid 70s beaches.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Partly cloudy, quite warm to hot in the afternoon—and more humid. Chance of some scattered t-storms. High Sunday 92. Monday’s high 89.