Chicagoans basked in warmer Pacific air Thursday with high temps which reach 51 at O’Hare and 55-deg at Midway.

This was the warmest day since a 54 degree high back on Nov 19th—-11 days ago.

This final day of November finished close to 7-deg above normal—and in so doing, matched the ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS which have occurred 20 of the past 30 days.

Today marks the final day of the 3 month METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL FALL SEASON—and 2 of this season’s 3 months have come in well above normal. IT’S BEEN A WARMER THAN NORMAL season here in Chicago.

Though 66% of November days have produced temps of 50-deg and higher this month—the fact is, only 26% of the past Nov 30th’s have generated temps 50-deg or higher. So that places today among the 16% warmest closing days of November in the 153 years since 1871.

Low pressure is developing on the Texas/Oklahoma border and ingesting a moisture rich flow off the Gulf of Mexico which is to allow its precip shield to grow. The northeastbound system is to spread rain northward into Chicago—likely arriving in the metro area between 3 and 5 am. IT WILL BE RAINING DURING FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE PERIOD AND THROUGH LUNCHTIME INTO EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY.

Rain is to become more occasional mid and late Friday afternoon—but patchy rain is likely to continue into Friday night before ebbing.

Colder air will allow mixed snow or periods of all snow in Chicago far west and northwest suburbs—in particular, sections of northern DeKalb and Kane counties—and across sections of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and possibly western Lake counties. There may be some accumulation on colder outdoor surfaces toward Rockford, Beloit and possibly Belvidere before the precip exits the area late Friday night. But with temps above freezing much of the period, it’s likely accumulations will be fairly modest.

This isn’t the last precip producing system in our future in the coming week here in the Greater Chicago area. New chances of precip—occurring as rain or possible wet snow—are possible from late Saturday night into Sunday evening and again Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

While temps settle back to modestly ABOVE NORMAL LEVELS this weekend into next week, a period of warming is expected later next week into the following weekend—with 50s a good bet again toward Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week.

December and the open of the 4-month meteorological winter season arrives tonight at midnight—and will apparently host ABOVE NORMAL OVERALL TEMPS into mid-month. Modest cooling may occur after the late next week and weekend mild spell a week from Sunday heading into the following week—a period which is looking quite wet with a rain-snow line coming closer again and likely to be the subject of monitoring next week.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/30/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouding over with a chilly rain developing in the pre-dawn hours—likely beginning in Chicago proper between 3 and 5 am Friday morning. Winds shift northeast by morning. Low 37.

FRIDAY: A steady, chilly rain likely—turning more occasional in the afternoon and evening. Mixed wet snow or periods of all snow far northwest suburbs—toward northern Kane and DeKalb counties north to and beyond the Wisconsin line—including Rockford, Beloit and Belvidere. High 44—but mid 30s far northwest.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain ends late—but an overcast lingers. Damp and raw. Low 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with temps just above normal early December levels. A few sprinkles possible. High 45.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: A chilly rain re-develops. Low Saturday night 37. Turning breezy with a high Sunday 43. Some mixed wet snow possible again northwest sections of the metro area.

MONDAY: Extensive cloudiness lingers. Similar, near-seasonable daytime temps. High 43.

TUESDAY: Damp and raw with some rain and some possible mixed wet snow close-by. Breezy. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some cloud breaks possible after a few morning sprinkles. Windy with near seasonable temps. High 42.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and milder. High temp 49.