Finally—SUNSHINE TUESDAY! In fact, Chicagoans saw 90% of the Tuesday (Jan 2’s) possible sunshine– a wonderful development after 8 of the past 13 days produced no sun at all.

INTERESTING FACT: Earth will be closer to the Earth than at any time of the year at 6:38 pm CST Tuesday evening—approx 91.4 million miles from the sun. It’s a moment astronomers refer to as the Perihelion. At that time, the Earth will be 3-million miles closer to the sun than will be the case this July 5—the date on which Earth elliptical shaped orbit takes the planet farthest from the sun (over 94 million miles away. Earth speeds up in its orbit when closer to the sun and since this happens in the midst of the northern hemispheric winter season, winters here are 5 days shorter than summers. That should make many happy!

But clouds have been streaming in ahead of a Wednesday cold front which is to sink southward across the area bringing some flurries or a bit of light freezing drizzle in spots tonight—precip which should build to some snow showers Wednesday. LARGE ACCUMULATIONS are unlikely—perhaps several tenths of an inch will occur—enough to produce a few possible slippery spots.

The cold front which passes is to bring some moderately colder arctic air into the air later in the week contributing to a weekly average temp which will still come in nearly 6-deg above normal—BUT WILL END UP CLOSE TO 8-DEG COLDER THAN LAST WEEK.

A storm will then spin up to the lee of the Rockies and track south of Chicago. But a shield of clouds and some light snowfall beneath its far northern flank may bring some flurries or light snow to the area in the Saturday and Sunday time frame.

THE BIG STORY could be a potential winter storm early next week in the Monday night, Tue and Tue night time frame. MANY QUESTIONS remain on that system—and RELIABLE ACCUMULATION FORECASTS are not yet possible. We’re still almost a week away. See more on that storm on my Facebook post on it.

A check of Chicago’s snow history shows just under a third of our 12″ or greater snowfall months since 1884 have occurred in January—and 77% of them have occurred in Dec, Jan and Feb. What’s more, January has historically been Chicago’s snowiest month was an average of 11.3″ of snow versus10.7″ in February, 7,6″ in December and 5.5″ in March—so climatologically, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a significant snow here or nearby in the coming month. I’ll keep you posted on updates. We still have DAYS to monitor this system’s progress and any development which occurs.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (1/2/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouding over, chilly. Some flurries or a bit of freezing drizzle possible in spots. Low 29.

WEDNESDAY and WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, chilly. Some flurries or an occasional snow shower. Clouds break late Wed night. High Wednesday 35. Low Wednesday night 29.

THURSDAY: A good deal of sunshine, a little colder. High 35.

FRIDAY: More cloudy than not, similar temps just above typical early January levels. High 37.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: More clouds than not. A bit of light snow, possibly a little mixed drizzle or some sprinkles. High Saturday 37. Sunday’s high 38.

MONDAY: Cloudy, strengthening southeast winds. Some rain possible late—increasing and likely changing to snow Monday night. High 40.

TUESDAY: Snow likely and windy. Monitor forecasts if you have travel plans. High 34.