Today’s near 50-deg high temp at Midway and the 47 at O’Hare are mid-November level temps which push Dec’s temp surplus to nearly 7-deg above normal and more than 5-deg warmer than the opening 21 days of December a year ago.

The 47 deg max at O’Hare comes in 12-deg above normal. Only 11 of the past 153 Dec 21’s for which we have records of official high temps have been AS WARM OR WARMER than today—placing this day’s 47-deg high among the warmest 7% of Dec 21 max temps on the books here in Chicago.

We were about to head into a sub-zero chill on tomorrow’s date one year ago and head into a Christmas 2022 which featured a high of just 14-deg. THAT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN THIS YEAR. In fact, temps may not drop below freezing the next 7 days—until perhaps next Friday morning.

Additional warming is on the way. Temps Sunday could rise to within a few degrees of 60-deg. A high is predicted—a reading 22-deg above normal and more typical of early November than well into December.

And a Christmas high of 54-deg, which is what’s being predicted Monday (though southeast winds will hold lakeshore temps in the 40s) would be a temp reached or exceeded on only 6 other Christmases over the past 153 years.

TWO RAIN SYSTEMS are in our future. Sprinkles or an occasional patch of light rain tonight into Friday afternoon will give way to a period of more general rainfall later Friday and Friday night. Rains will ease to a few sporadic sprinkles amid widespread cloudiness and surging moisture levels promise extensive haze and fog this weekend with the mild temps. SYSTEM TWO arrives Christmas day with rains picking up during the day and spilling into Tuesday.

Next week’s system will slow to a crawl locking clouds and sporadic rain in through Wed night and into Thursday, when colder (but STILL ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS) will arrive could introduce a few mixed snowflakes.

Weekly temps are to average more than 8-deg above normal by the end of this week—and will surge nearly 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL next week—though temps are to turn colder (though STILL ABOVE NORMAL later next week and heading into the following week. PROLONGED ARCTIC COLD isn’t in sight at this point through the coming week though we’ll enter the New Year the week after next with daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime low in the 20s.

Interesting, much is being said on line about the PALTRY SNOWPACK across North America with meteorological colleagues noting Lower 48 snow coverage likely to be the lowest across the Lower 48 in 20 years or more.

ALSO—the WINTER SOLSTICE—the astronomical start to winter 2023—takes place at 9:27 pm tonight. This is the year’s shortest day with just of 9 hours of daylight—-more than 6 hour less daylight than we’ll see as summer begins in 6 months in June.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO METRO FORECAST ISSUED THURSDAY 12/21/2023

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild for the season with sporadic sprinkles and a few patches of light rain. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, damp, mild and hazy with sprinkles or some patchy light rain at times into afternoon building to steadier, more widespread rain by the evening commute period. High 47.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and fog. Mild. Low 44.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Clouds linger, hazy with some fog. Sprinkles—possibly a patch or light rain on occasion. Unseasonably mild. High Saturday 52—and Sunday’s high 57.

MONDAY (Christmas Day): Sprinkles build to rain, mild—but southeast winds will lead to fog and lower temps along Lake Michigan. High 54—but 40s along the lake.

TUESDAY: Rainy, mild and foggy. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Showery spells, mild—but not QUITE AS MILD as Monday or Tuesday. Some haze or fog lingers. High 47.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, a bit cooler. Some sprinkles or a few possible mixed snowflakes. High 44.