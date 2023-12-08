CHICAGO — Chicagoans enjoyed the warmest daytime high temperature — 56 degrees — in three weeks today. Not since Nov. 17’s high of 60 degrees had it been warmer in the city — and as far as Dec. 8’s go, it was the warmest Dec. 8 since 1991 — but what all does that mean for the weather moving into next week for the fine folks of Chicagoland?

TONIGHT: Clouding over. A period of rain arrives toward midnight or 1 a.m. — sooner in areas west — and continues the remainder of the night. Isolated thunder is possible. Mild overnight with a low of 52.

SATURDAY: Opens mild — some lingering rain is possible — but will exit by mid-morning. A good deal of cloudiness lingers but with occasional cloud breaks and some mixed sun from time to time. High 52 early — but falling slowly to 40 by sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT and SUNDAY: Cloudy spells, breezy and turning noticeably colder. A few passing snow flurries possible. Low Saturday night 30. High Sunday 32.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny but seasonably chilly. High 35.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonable temps. High 39.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High Wednesday 40. Milder Thursday. High 46.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy, mild. High 47