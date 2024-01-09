CHICAGO — Huge snowflakes began falling in the second wave of precipitation with the week’s initial winter storm. Snowflakes grow large when they’re wet and fall in a comparatively warm environment. They stick together when that happens.

The warm environment in which this storm arrived is one reason snowfalls were so low overnight. Snowflakes are “less fluffy” in warm air reducing the volume of snow which falls. Tuesday’s snow was exceptionally wet, high water content snow and therefore very heavy and difficult to shovel. Such snow is often referred to as heart attack snow because of the care required to remove it. The snow on Tuesday possessed more than twice the typical water content of snow here because of the near to above freezing temps in which precip fell.

While snow was accumulating again Tuesday afternoon – overnight snow came to just 1.7″ at O’Hare and 1.5″ at Midway even as totals up to 3.6″ occurred west of the city.

The mammoth storm responsible created treacherous travel conditions over wide areas of the Midwest. Visibilities across Iowa, sections of northern Missouri and western Illinois were slashed to ¼ mile and even lower in some locations. As much as 10″ fell in Iowa — and going into the afternoon 4 to 6 inches had come down across western Illinois — though it’s been snow during the afternoon.

Snow will continue until an hour or two past midnight amid strengthening winds on the storm’s backside which are to shift northwest and gust to 40 mph at times overnight into early Wednesday. Another 1 to 3 inches may fall before snowfall ends.

Chicago is hardly done with wintry weather. A huge readjustment in the upper air pattern over North America as a Greenland and North Canadian atmospheric blocking pattern develops with the collection of abnormally mild air aloft there. Such blocking patterns dislodge frigid arctic air and send it crashing southward into the Lower 48.

A second major storm system is to develop and will have to be monitored carefully across the Midwest Friday into Saturday. Chicago is to sit precariously close to if not within the northern flank of this storm Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning running the risk of significant wind-driven snow. Unlike the current storm, the second storm is developing in a colder environment and with a vast pool of bitterly cold arctic air crashing down its back side contributing to its intensification. This suggests powerful winds may accompany this storm and prospects for snow are high. Model wind projections suggest such a system may produce 40+ mph wind gusts. In combination with snow, that could create some challenging travel conditions in the Friday into Saturday morning time frame.

The track of that late-week storm will dictate where the heaviest snow is to fall — but Chicago could be impacted by that.

Behind the storm and amid strong and biting northwest winds, temps are to plunge. Readings will start in the 20s Saturday morning and fall to or below zero by Sunday morning when winds may be delivering 10 to 20 below wind chills.

What’s on the way is to be the coldest air to date this winter. Next week’s average temp is currently modeled to come in nearly 25 degrees below normal and close to 26 degrees colder than this week. A series of single-digit or sub-zero mornings is possible — especially if the late-week storm lays down a cover of snow.

So these are developments to monitor, particularly if you have travel plans.

Here’s My Latest Tuesday Chicago Metro Forecast (1/9/2024):

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning – the advisories for Chicago and close-in suburbs including northwest Indiana; the warnings for north and west sections from Lake County Illinois into the Fox Valley and areas to the west.

Tuesday night: Snowy. turning windy and colder. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely — except as much as 3 to 5 inches west and north before snow tapers off several hours past midnight. Wind gusts build to 30 to 40 mph at times. Low 27.

Wednesday: More cloudy than not, windy, and seasonably cold. A few flurries are possible — but heavier lake-effect snow showers are possible for a time in northwest Indiana. High 33.

Wednesday night and Thursday: A round of snow showers developing later Wed night into Thursday morning—then cloudy spells, breezy and seasonably chilly Thursday. Colder Wed night with a low of 22. High Thursday 32.

Friday and Friday night: Windy with snow developing and potentially accumulating. Northeast wind gusts build to 40 mph. High Friday 33. Low Friday night 25.

Saturday: Snow diminishing then clouds, strong winds and falling temps with passing flurries. High 25 but falling into the teens.

Sunday and Monday: Bitterly cold with biting west winds. A good deal of cloudiness. Passing flurries possible. Morning wind chills at 10 to 20 below. High temp Sunday 10. Monday’s high is 3 above.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, still breezy, and very cold. High 4 above.