Skilling: Burst of snow to hit during Friday evening commute

CHICAGO — A burst of snow will arrive in the Chicago area just in time for the Friday evening rush hour.

It’s hardly a major snow event–but it’s arrival will be ill-timed, moving in as it will during the busy evening commute period here in Chicago. And history has shown even a little snow can cause problems during such a busy travel period.

The snow won’t last long but it has the potential to reduce visibilities.

The current expectation is snow is to reach the city between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and exit between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Fast moving disturbance will bring some light snow/flurries this evening, minimal accumulation expected. A cold night follows, lows near or sub-zero Saturday morning followed by a warm-up Sunday with highs around freezing. #ilwx #Chicago @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/pHthSiptvd — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) February 4, 2022

If you’re West of Chicago–say in the Fox Valley, Rockford or DeKalb, expect to snow’s arrival to occur a bit earlier. And if you’re in northwest Indiana, it’s departure may occur a bit later.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Expectations are 1/2″ to 1″ of snow is possible.