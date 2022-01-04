Skilling: Blast of arctic air to hit Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. It was issued for potential blowing snow, most pronounced in wide open area such as those west of Chicago.

Winds and falling temps set the stage for significant travel challenges in open areas where blowing and drifting snow threatens to reduce visibilities and producing drifting of the existing snow cover over open roads–likely most seriously impacting north/south thoroughfares in open areas west and north of Chicago.

A powerhouse winter storm, the second in less than a week—importantly, this one tracking north of Chicago with its heaviest snows–is to impact Chicago in differently than this past weekend’s storm.

Rather than producing significant snow accumulations, this new storm is to act as a giant atmospheric “wind machine” and is to rake the Greater Chicago area with powerful winds gusting as high as 50 mph amid falling temps.

High winds will blow and drift snow in open areas as arctic air sends temps tumbling.

Temps will tumble Wednesday starting around 30-deg at midnight tonight, then falling to 20 by daybreak, to around 13 at noon Wednesday and to 8-above by nightfall.

In combination with roaring westerly winds, winds chills are to dip from 19 at midnight to 3 at daybreak, 7-below midday Wed and 11-below toward nightfall.

Wind chills are headed toward sub-zero and the season’s coldest air yet on the way the rest of the week.