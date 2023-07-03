Approximately 2 in 10 July (about 18%) of July 4’s have produced a 90-deg or hotter high temp over the past 152 years in Chicago—AND TUESDAY IS TO BE ONE OF THEM.

Five of the past 22 July 4’s are among those with 90-deg highs.

We opened the new week with 94% of our possible sun—a development which sent temps surging 15-deg higher than our rain-drenched Sunday. O’Hare is likely to record an 88-deg high Monday.

Sunday’s flooding rains in Chicago produced 3.82″ at O’Hare and 4.05″ at Midway. The O’Hare tally was the heaviest to occur in a calendar day there in the just over 3 years since 2020—and it hit with the area mired in a multi-month drought. Chicago had received inly 41% of its normal rain since April up to the weekend rain’s (both Saturday and Sunday) arrival.

Now, not only in June rainfall running ABOVE NORMAL, the rainfall deficit here in Chicago since April 1 has been cut from well over 7″ Friday to just under 4″ today. The city’s official observation site has logged 71% of its possible rain—still BELOW NORMAL—but better than before the weekend downpours hit.

Some truly eye-popping rainfalls occur in part of the immediate metro area. Berwyn was hit with 8.96″; Cicero with 8.60″ while Garfield Park check in with an 8.12″ tally and a point in the city a mile west/northwest was drenched with 7.89″ and Lincoln Park itself tallied 7.89″. Other city tallies included 6.34″ at a home weather station just a mile north of Midway and 5.90″ in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

But IN TYPICAL SUMMER FASHION, the rainfall bonanza was universal. Only a trace fell in Boone County’s Capron, IL; 0.04″ at South Beloit; 0.12″ just across the Wisconsin state line in Pleasant Prairie, WI. And Rensselaer, IN saw just 0.13″; Marseilles 0.04,” Herscher in Kankakee county measured 0.14″, Belvidere a paltry 0.01″ and Dwight checked in with just 0.08″. It’s the nature of warm season rains. ONE AREA can flood which areas nearby hear the thunder and see rain falling in the distance but miss out on the heaviest rain.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY are to dominate the days ahead with Tuesday’s 92-deg high increasing to 93 Wednesday. An isolated–(less than 10% of the area) shower could pop in a spot or two Tuesday afternoon—but rain chances overall for July 4th look nil. Should be a great day to get outdoors or head to the beach or lake.

It’s Wednesday when things may get interesting. A 90-deg atmosphere with muggy low 70-deg Gulf coast level dew points is to see a powerful jet stream wind max sweep in—a feature which can foster vigorous t-storm formation. The area is OUTLOOKED for POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER, made all that more plausible by the approach of a cold front. Storm prospects late Wed and Wed night are to surge to 70-80%–and with those storms “bubbling up” into powerful winds aloft, the potential that strong winds may be mixed to the surface in the form or damaging wind gusts or that rotating super cellular t-storms may flare is real and will have to be monitored.

IT’S NOT THE LAST RAIN WE’LL SEE in the week ahead. New rains and possible t-storms appear a possibility in the Sat night into Monday time frame.

MODEL RAINFALL GUIDANCE suggests additional drought relief may be on the way with our in-house review of dozens of model rainfall projections putting average rainfalls in the 0.50 to 1.90″ range—in other words—60 to as much as 235% normal. And remember, models struggle with rainfall projections in the warm season because of the involvement of t-storms which can distribute rainfall particularly unevenly. We saw that this weekend—though the TREND TO HEAVIER RAINFALL here was accurately predicted by the model.

Much cooler later week weather arrives Thursday and Friday—but longer range model projections suggest heat isn’t finished with us yet. Temps will warm next week and humidities will surge and we may be flirting with 90-deg again by the following weekend.

BY THE WAY—AIR QUALITY was measurably improved across the Chicago area—another by product of the weekend rains and t-storms in the area. Late Monday’s AIR QUALITY fell into LEVEL 2 of the EPA’s 6 level air quality scale—coming in on the low end of the MODERATE ranking.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/3/2023):

TONIGHT: Only a few scattered clouds, hazy and warm with moderate humidity’s. Some fog patches possible in the light wind regime, especially in normally cooler outlying areas. Low 67.

TUESDAY (JULY 4TH): Generous sunshine, becoming hot the afternoon with some cottony summertime cumulus clouds forming. A slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon—but impacting few areas. High 92—peak heat indices rising into the 90 to 95 range.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, hazy, warm and humid. Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, hot and humid—with clouds building into potentially gusty t-storms later in the day. More numerous showers and t-storms Wed night with downpours and some potentially severe weather. High Wednesday 93—with a peak heat index in the 93 to 101 range.

THURSDAY: Partial clearing, fairly windy, cooler and turning less humid. A few showers may linger into the morning. Temps nearly 20-deg cooler—and more than that along Lake Michigan. High 74—but 60s lakeshore.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with comfortable temps and humidity’s. High 77—but upper 60s to low 70s beaches.

SATURDAY: Extensive cloudiness and warm with humidity’s creeping higher and prospects for showers and t-storms rising in the afternoon and becoming likely with possibly heavy rainfall at night. High 79—low 70s immediate lakeshore.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, warm and humid. Some t-storm clusters likely. High Sunday 80; Monday’s high 84—but modestly lower lakeshore areas.