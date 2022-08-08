MONDAY NIGHT: Showers exit the area early. Partial clearing later tonight on all but southern sections where clearing is to occur Tuesday morning. Cooler and turning less humid. Low 61–but some mid to upper 50s well inland northwest of the city.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue decreasing–becoming sunny by afternoon, a bit breezy and less humid with comfortable temps. High 76–but mid 60s on area beaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Winds diminish. Low 60 in the city–low 50s coolest inland locations.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer–but seasonable and with comfortable humidities. High 84.

THURSDAY: Clouds and mixed sun, becoming breezy and cooler. Chance of a brief shower or two–especially south and west of the city. High 79–but lowering to the 60s as northeast winds strengthen off Lake Michigan.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit cool for the season. Chance of a few brief, low coverage inland showers or sprinkles. High 77–but 60s lakeshore.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. Humidities creep higher in the afternoon. High 81.

SATURDAY NIGHT and SUNDAY: Increased humidities and growing prospects for some showers and possible thunderstorms. Low Sat night 66. High Sunday 80.

MONDAY: More cloudy than not. Some showers possible. High 81.