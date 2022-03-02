Skilling: 60 degrees likely Saturday — but snow could follow

The year’s first 60-deg temps appears headed for Chicago Saturday.

This will follow two days of chilly winds off Lake Michigan Thursday and Friday, so the warming which takes hold Saturday will be quite dramatic with more than a 20-deg temp increase between Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Precip is to pause amid powerful winds and with temps still mild Sunday.

But a second storm–this one potentially a heavier precip producer–may lift into the Chicago area in colder air later Sunday night into Monday. There are indications it may be cold enough to produce snow. We’re monitoring that possibility.