Skilling: 2 winter storms systems likely to bring cold, snow back to Chicago area this week

Closer look at icing probabilities over the coming 36 to 48 hours.

Two winter storm systems are set to pass on either side of the Chicago area this week.

The early read is we may miss the worst attributes of each storm, except for the cold air which spills into the city later Tuesday and dominating the remainder of the week. It will mostly be cold week ahead with below normal temps after initially mild reading.

Storm No. 1, the system currently making its way toward/into the Midwest threatens ice accumulations as close as southern and central Wisconsin even as rain falls in Chicago proper beginning Monday night and continuing Tuesday–possibly ending as snow briefly at its conclusion later Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

There are indication freezing rain could impact northern counties of the Chicago area–the counties along the Wisconsin line (Winnebago, Boone, Mc Henry and Lake counties in Illinois.

A second system is to target an area later in the week.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Heavy snow is possible in the areas south of Chicago but snow may well swipe the immediate Chicago metro area Thursday night into Friday morning.

It would be wise to monitor weather developments as the week proceeds–especially with the late week system (late Thursday into Friday). The second system may pass close enough to produce at least some impact on the area in terms of snow.