Single-digit to sub-zero temps/wind chills across the Chicago area this Monday morning

With clear skies and a fresh snow cover, temperatures steadily fell into the lower single-digits overnight. Southerly winds were light, but enough to send wind chills below zero at most observing locations. Lowest temps and coldest wind chills occurred between 6 and 8AM this morning when the coldest lobe of Arctic-source air was already receding back to the north into Canada.

Generally single-digit temps above zero occurred in Chicago and along/near the Lake Michigan shoreline with readings dropping below zero farther inland. Coldest temperatures were at area airports west of the Fox River Valley with a -4 at Freeport and Sterling/Rock Falls. Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin hit -6. Wind chills ranged from around zero close-in to a -18 at Freeport, -17 at Sterling Rock Falls, -16 at Lake Geneva and -14 at Rochelle.

Following is a list of lowest temps and coldest wind chills at area airport locations:



Location/Lowest temp/Coldest wind chill

Freeport….-4/-18

Sterling/Rock Falls….-4/-17

DeKalb….-2/-15

Rochelle….-2/-14

Aurora/sugar Grove….-1/-12

Rockford….-1/-11

Peru/Ottawa….-1/-13

Morris/Washburn….1/-10

Du Page/West Chicago….1/-9

Pontiac….2/-10

Kankakee….3/-11

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….3/-8

Waukegan….3/-8

Joliet….4/-4

O’Hare….9/-2

Palwaukee/Wheeling….9/-2

Midway….11/0





NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….8/-4

Rensselaer….9/-3

Gary….10/0

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….-6/-16

Janesville….0/-13

Kenosha….2/-9



