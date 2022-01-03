Single-digit to sub-zero temps/wind chills across the Chicago area this Monday morning

With clear skies and a fresh snow cover, temperatures steadily fell into the lower single-digits overnight. Southerly winds were light, but enough to send wind chills below zero at most observing locations. Lowest temps and coldest wind chills occurred between 6 and 8AM this morning when the coldest lobe of Arctic-source air was already receding back to the north into Canada.
Generally single-digit temps above zero occurred in Chicago and along/near the Lake Michigan shoreline with readings dropping below zero farther inland. Coldest temperatures were at area airports west of the Fox River Valley with a -4 at Freeport and Sterling/Rock Falls. Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin hit -6. Wind chills ranged from around zero close-in to a -18 at Freeport, -17 at Sterling Rock Falls, -16 at Lake Geneva and -14 at Rochelle.
Following is a list of lowest temps and coldest wind chills at area airport locations:
Location/Lowest temp/Coldest wind chill
Freeport….-4/-18
Sterling/Rock Falls….-4/-17
DeKalb….-2/-15
Rochelle….-2/-14
Aurora/sugar Grove….-1/-12
Rockford….-1/-11
Peru/Ottawa….-1/-13
Morris/Washburn….1/-10
Du Page/West Chicago….1/-9
Pontiac….2/-10
Kankakee….3/-11
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….3/-8
Waukegan….3/-8
Joliet….4/-4
O’Hare….9/-2
Palwaukee/Wheeling….9/-2
Midway….11/0
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….8/-4
Rensselaer….9/-3
Gary….10/0
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….-6/-16
Janesville….0/-13
Kenosha….2/-9