Single digit to sub-zero temps and dangerous wind chills across the Chicago area the next 24 to 36 hours.

With a very cold Arctic-source high pressure moving SE out of Canada and nosing into the Midwest and Great Lakes this Tuesday morning, skies cleared and winds diminished a little overnight allowing temps across the Chicago area to drop below zero at many locations, wind chills accordingly fell well below zero. Lowest temps occurred in the usual locations along and west of the Fox River Valley – Aurora hitting a minus 11 and Rochelle a minus 10. These 2 locations also recorded the coldest wind chills – a minus 26 at Aurora and a minus 20 at Rochelle.

With the cold air in place, temps will struggle to reach double digits above zero today with negative wind chills likely to continue most areas. Readings will then drop-off again after sunset, and a Chicago area-wide Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 8 o’clock tonight until noon tomorrow calling for dangerous wind chills minus 20 to minus 25 … a minus 30 degree wind chill may be possible at a few locations.

Temperatures Wednesday will likely stay in single digits before slowly rising Wednesday night as winds shift to the SW.

The following is a list of area airport locations with low temps and coldest wind chills this Tuesday morning:

Location/lowest temp/coldest wind chill

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-11/-26

Rochelle….-10/-20

DeKalb….-7/-24

Freeport….-5/-18

Rockford….-5/-16

Sterling/Rock Falls….-4/-19

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-3/-17

Morris/Washburn….-3/-16

DuPage/West Chicago….-2/-15

Peru/Ottawa….-1/-16

Kankakee….0/-15

Pontiac….0/-15

Waukegan….0/-14

Joliet….1/-10

O’Hare….3/-12

Lansing….3/-8

Palwaukee/Wheeling….4/-8

Midway….6/-8



NW Indiana:

Rensselaer….0/-13

Gary….3/-12

Valparaiso….3/-11

SE Wisconsin:

Janesville….-6/-22

Burlington/Lake Geneva….-6/-21

Kenosha….-2/-18





