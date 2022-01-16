Single-digit temps/wind chills early this Sunday morning across the Chicago area

With a thin, but still-fresh snow cover, cold high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, inland temperatures dropped into the single digits and even hovered near the zero mark at a few airport observing sites early this Sunday morning. Readings close to the lake were some 5 to 10-degrees “warmer”, influenced by the urban “heat island” and nearby upper-30-degree lake waters. The temperature did drop to -1 at Freeport. Wind chills were mostly in the lower single-digits – sub-zero at a few locations.
Following is a list of area airport locations with their lowest temps and coldest wind chills…
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Freeport…-1/-1
Sterling/Rock Falls….1/-5
Rockford….2/-6
Rochelle….4/-5
Aurora/Sugar Grove….4/4
Du Page/West Chicago….5/5
Peru/Ottawa….5/-2
DeKalb….6/-4
Waukegan….8/2
Morris/Washburn….8/2
Pontiac….8/2
Lansing….8/5
Joliet….8/5
Kankakee….9/0
Romeoville/.Lewis Univ….9/2
Palwaukee/Wheeling….10/10
O’Hare….12/6
Midway….16/3
NW Indiana:
Gary….7/5
Valparaiso…8/-2
Rensselaer….12/3
SE Wisconsin:
Janesville…3/-6
Burlington/Lake Geneva….3/2
Kenosha….10/2