Single-digit temps/wind chills early this Sunday morning across the Chicago area

With a thin, but still-fresh snow cover, cold high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, inland temperatures dropped into the single digits and even hovered near the zero mark at a few airport observing sites early this Sunday morning. Readings close to the lake were some 5 to 10-degrees “warmer”, influenced by the urban “heat island” and nearby upper-30-degree lake waters. The temperature did drop to -1 at Freeport. Wind chills were mostly in the lower single-digits – sub-zero at a few locations.

Following is a list of area airport locations with their lowest temps and coldest wind chills…

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Freeport…-1/-1

Sterling/Rock Falls….1/-5

Rockford….2/-6

Rochelle….4/-5

Aurora/Sugar Grove….4/4

Du Page/West Chicago….5/5

Peru/Ottawa….5/-2

DeKalb….6/-4

Waukegan….8/2

Morris/Washburn….8/2

Pontiac….8/2

Lansing….8/5

Joliet….8/5

Kankakee….9/0

Romeoville/.Lewis Univ….9/2

Palwaukee/Wheeling….10/10

O’Hare….12/6

Midway….16/3

NW Indiana:

Gary….7/5

Valparaiso…8/-2

Rensselaer….12/3

SE Wisconsin:

Janesville…3/-6

Burlington/Lake Geneva….3/2

Kenosha….10/2

