Single-digit temps/double-digit wind chills across much of the Chicago area

Bundle-up and protect your face and hands if you expect to spend any time outside early this Thursday morning. With the leading edge of a cold Arctic-source high pressure air mass overhead, clear skies, and northwest winds 5 to 14 mph, temperatures have dropped into the single-digits across the Chicago area. Most resultant coldest wind chills have been in the -10 to -15-degree range.
Once again lowest temps and coldest wind chills have occurred along and west of the Fox River valley – Freeport reporting a low temp of 1-degree and a coldest wind chill of -14. Closer-in to Chicago readings were modified somewhat by the nearby Lake and the urban heat island effect – Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare had a low temp of 7-degrees and coldest wind chill of -9. In Northwest Indiana, especially east of Gary, clouds and snow showers also impacted the cold.
Following is a list of area airport locations with their lowest temps and coldest wind chills this morning:
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Freeport…1/-14
Rochelle…2/-13
Sterling/Rock Falls…2/-13
DeKalb…3/-12
Rockford…4/-11
Waukegan…4/-11
Aurora/Sugar Grove…5/-12
Du Page/West Chicago…5/-11
Peru/Ottawa…5/-10
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…6/-11
Pontiac…6/-11
Morris/Washburn…6/-9
O’Hare…7/-8
Palwaukee/Wheeling…7/-8
Joliet…8/-4
Midway…9/-7
NW Indiana
Gary…9/-8
Rensselaer…9/-5
Valparaiso…11/-5
SE Wisconsin
Burlington/Lake Geneva…1/-15
Janesville…3/-12
Kenosha…4/-10