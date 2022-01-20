Single-digit temps/double-digit wind chills across much of the Chicago area



Bundle-up and protect your face and hands if you expect to spend any time outside early this Thursday morning. With the leading edge of a cold Arctic-source high pressure air mass overhead, clear skies, and northwest winds 5 to 14 mph, temperatures have dropped into the single-digits across the Chicago area. Most resultant coldest wind chills have been in the -10 to -15-degree range.

Once again lowest temps and coldest wind chills have occurred along and west of the Fox River valley – Freeport reporting a low temp of 1-degree and a coldest wind chill of -14. Closer-in to Chicago readings were modified somewhat by the nearby Lake and the urban heat island effect – Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare had a low temp of 7-degrees and coldest wind chill of -9. In Northwest Indiana, especially east of Gary, clouds and snow showers also impacted the cold.

Following is a list of area airport locations with their lowest temps and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Freeport…1/-14

Rochelle…2/-13

Sterling/Rock Falls…2/-13

DeKalb…3/-12

Rockford…4/-11

Waukegan…4/-11

Aurora/Sugar Grove…5/-12

Du Page/West Chicago…5/-11

Peru/Ottawa…5/-10

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…6/-11

Pontiac…6/-11

Morris/Washburn…6/-9

O’Hare…7/-8

Palwaukee/Wheeling…7/-8

Joliet…8/-4

Midway…9/-7



NW Indiana

Gary…9/-8

Rensselaer…9/-5

Valparaiso…11/-5



SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva…1/-15

Janesville…3/-12

Kenosha…4/-10