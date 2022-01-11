Single-digit lows /sub-zero wind chills across the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning

Under Arctic-source high pressure, clear skies, light winds and an icy glazed-over snow cover, Chicago-area temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight/early this Tuesday morning. Wind chills fell below zero at most area airport locations.
Lowest temps/coldest wind chills occurred far north along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and along and west of the Fox River Valley. DeKalb was the cold spot with a low of zero and coldest wind chill of -15 and Freeport hit a low of 1 and wind chill of -12.
As of 8AM this morning, it has been 51 hours since Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare has had a reading at or above 32-degrees (since 5AM Sunday).
Following is a list of area airport locations with low temps and coldest wind chills this morning…
Location/Low temp/coldest wind chill
DeKalb….0/-15
Freeport….1/-12
Aurora/Sugar Grove….1/-9
Waukegan….1/-9
Rochelle….2/-10
Rockford….2/-8
Morris/Washburn….2/-7
DuPage/West Chicago….3/-8
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..3/-8
Sterling/Rock Falls….3/-7
Lansing….4/-6
Palwaukee/Wheeling….5/-6
Pontiac….5/-5
O’Hare….5/-4
Kankakee….5/-4
Peru/Ottawa….6/-7
Joliet….6/0
Midway….7/-1
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….5/-8
Rensselaer….5//0
Gary….6/-4
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….-2/-7
Kenosha….0/-13
Janesville….1/-10