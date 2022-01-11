Single-digit lows /sub-zero wind chills across the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning

Under Arctic-source high pressure, clear skies, light winds and an icy glazed-over snow cover, Chicago-area temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight/early this Tuesday morning. Wind chills fell below zero at most area airport locations.



Lowest temps/coldest wind chills occurred far north along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and along and west of the Fox River Valley. DeKalb was the cold spot with a low of zero and coldest wind chill of -15 and Freeport hit a low of 1 and wind chill of -12.

As of 8AM this morning, it has been 51 hours since Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare has had a reading at or above 32-degrees (since 5AM Sunday).

Following is a list of area airport locations with low temps and coldest wind chills this morning…

Location/Low temp/coldest wind chill

DeKalb….0/-15

Freeport….1/-12

Aurora/Sugar Grove….1/-9

Waukegan….1/-9

Rochelle….2/-10

Rockford….2/-8

Morris/Washburn….2/-7

DuPage/West Chicago….3/-8

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..3/-8

Sterling/Rock Falls….3/-7

Lansing….4/-6

Palwaukee/Wheeling….5/-6

Pontiac….5/-5

O’Hare….5/-4

Kankakee….5/-4

Peru/Ottawa….6/-7

Joliet….6/0

Midway….7/-1



NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….5/-8

Rensselaer….5//0

Gary….6/-4

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….-2/-7

Kenosha….0/-13

Janesville….1/-10





