..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILL…SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY… KANKAKEE…NORTH CENTRAL FORD AND NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT…

AT 958 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SHOREWOOD TO NEAR CLIFTON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 50 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOLIET, KANKAKEE, NEW LENOX, PARK FOREST, BOURBONNAIS, FRANKFORT, BRADLEY, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, STEGER, MANTENO, BRAIDWOOD, WILMINGTON, COAL CITY, PEOTONE, MOMENCE, HERSCHER, SHOREWOOD, CRETE AND UNIVERSITY PARK. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 233 AND 250. I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 299 AND 337. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 123 AND 127. THIS INCLUDES... CHANNAHON STATE PARK, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY...ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, KANKAKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KANKAKEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY, KANKAKEE RIVER STATE PARK, OLIVET NAZARINE UNIVERSITY, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction