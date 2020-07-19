…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE… SOUTHEASTERN FORD…IROQUOIS…BENTON…NEWTON AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT/115 PM EDT/…

At 1142 AM CDT/1242 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near DeMotte to Earl Park to near Gifford. Movement was east at 60 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Watseka, Paxton, Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Oxford, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Cissna Park, Boswell, Hopkins Park, Buckley and Martinton. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 274. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 231. This includes... US 41 Dragway.

