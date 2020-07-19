…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILL…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK…SOUTHWESTERN PORTER AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 

At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lemont to near Peotone. Movement was east
at 65 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Winds
were reported at 52 mph at Shorewood, and 48 mph at Romeoville.
Winds of this magnitude can damage small tree limbs and power poles.

Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Downers
Grove, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Woodridge, Chicago
Heights, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore, Roseland, Midway
Airport, East Chicago, Schererville and Hobart.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News