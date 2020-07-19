…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILL…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK…SOUTHWESTERN PORTER AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT…

At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lemont to near Peotone. Movement was east at 65 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Winds were reported at 52 mph at Shorewood, and 48 mph at Romeoville. Winds of this magnitude can damage small tree limbs and power poles. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Downers Grove, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Woodridge, Chicago Heights, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, South Shore, Roseland, Midway Airport, East Chicago, Schererville and Hobart.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction