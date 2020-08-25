…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL 515 AM CDT…

At 438 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dunning, or over Norridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm including into the city of Chicago. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Berwyn, Oak Park, Park Ridge, Niles, West Town, Austin, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Lake View, Irving Park, West Ridge, Lincoln Park, Englewood, South Shore and Chicago Lawn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

