Showers widespread – thunderstorms south intensifying this afternoon

At 2:30PM CDT showers were widespread across the Chicago area, moving north at 30 to 40 mph. Rain, moderate at times is occurring at many area locations. Storms forming south of Interstate-80 and moving north, seem to be intensifying and will be closely monitored by Chicago National Weather Service meteorologists in case warnings will be necessitated.

Winds aloft are steering the storms north and as convection strengthens, these winds can be brought down to the surface causing gusts to increase over 60 mph. At 1:55PM CDT wind gusts of 63 mph were briefly recorded at the Peru Airport in LaSalle County.