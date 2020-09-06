Showers/Thunderstorms to overspread the Chicago area early this Sunday morning – Severe thunderstorm Watch includes LaSalle, Lee and Ogle Counties

Dear Tom,I recently read that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a La Niña Watch. What does this mean, and what is the potential impact onOur weather?George Kalinka NapervilleDear George,La Niña is caused by the strengthening of the easterly Pacific trade winds that produce upwelling of cold water off the west coast of South America, resulting in lower water temperatures. The is the opposite of El Niño in which weakening trade winds and less upwelling, result in higher water temperatures. In very general terms, La Niña winters tend to produce more turbulent weather in the northern portions of the U.S., with frequent, stormy shifts between mild and very cold weather regimes, while the southern states trend toward mild and dry. Current indications for a La Niña episode are in the 50-55 percent confidence range.