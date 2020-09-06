Showers/Thunderstorms to overspread the Chicago area early this Sunday morning – Severe thunderstorm Watch includes LaSalle, Lee and Ogle Counties

A broad band of showers and thunderstorms is moving east-southeast out of Iowa and western Wisconsin and is expected to overspread the entire Chicago area early this Sunday morning. A few stronger storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail possible, especially in the far west-southwest counties of LaSalle, Ogle and Lee under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9AM CDT (pink-shaded area on the headlined map). The Severe Thunderstorm Watch extends back to the west over northwest Illinois into eastern Iowa.