Showers/thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening – threat of severe storms south

A Band of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front, moving from west to east across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana this Saturday afternoon/evening. While the main threat of severe weather is expected over portions of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama (enhanced tan-shaded area on the headlined map), the National Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Slight Risk for damaging winds and hail associated with severe thunderstorms (yellow-shaded area) farther north reaching into southernmost counties of the Chicago area (Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties). The Marginal Risk (dark-green shaded area) reaches into counties just south of Interstate-80.

The threat of thunderstorms will end from west to east later this afternoon into the evening hours as the cold front passes with winds shifting from southwest to northwest and temperatures falling through the 50s.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic