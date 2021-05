The Chicago area is in store for some much needed rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As a cold front moves southeast across warm unstable area, a band of strong to severe storms is expected to develop.

Heavy rains and strong winds are possible starting Tuesday evening.

Showers and storms are expected to move through the area after midnight.

It's desperately dry from #Chicago and north. Since March 1st, the precipitation deficit is more than 7", driest since 1887. But, many of us have a chance at much needed rain late tonight with shwrs/ thunderstorms becoming likely. #ilwx @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ra6a43U1G6 — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 25, 2021

