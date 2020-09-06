Showers/Thunderstorms continue over the Chicago area this Sunday morning – Livingston County added to Severe thunderstorm Watch that also includes LaSalle, Lee and Ogle Counties

A broad band of showers and thunderstorms continues to move east-southeast out of Iowa and southern Wisconsin across northern and central Illinois into Indiana this Sunday morning. A few stronger storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail possible along with heavy downpours, especially in the far west-southwest counties of Livingston, LaSalle, Ogle and Lee under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9AM CDT (pink-shaded area on the headlined map). The Severe Thunderstorm Watch extends back to the west over northwest Illinois into eastern Iowa.

