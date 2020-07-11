Showers/t-storms moving quickly off to south and east – stronger storms still possible later afternoon/overnight

At 12:45PM CDT a band of showers and thunderstorms continues to weaken as it moves off to the east and south early this Saturday afternoon (see weather radar map below). Thunderstorms gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are primarily confined to the leading edge of the band south of Interstate-80.

The National Storm Prediction Center latest Convective Outlook has the western portions of the Chicago area in a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the map below) and the remainder of the area under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms mainly late this afternoon into the overnight hours.

The band of showers and t-storms similar to those currently moving through our area, oftentimes “stabilize” the atmosphere, cutting into the impact of later storms. While this could be the case this time around, the upper-level pocket of cold air should destabilize the atmosphere enough to create a new round of very strong storms in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this afternoon that could carry east and south into our area this evening/overnight.