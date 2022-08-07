Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday, mainly to the north of I-80.

The areas that see storms could see brief heavy downpours.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Dekalb and McHenry county through 11 a.m.

Areas around the metro and to the south could see a stray shower or thunderstorm but better chance at just cloudy skies.

Highs today will be into the low to mid 80s with plenty of humidity sticking around.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Monday we’ll see the potential for showers and thunderstorms before we see some relief from the storms and humidity on Tuesday.