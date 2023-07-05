Sunny start to Wednesday with hot and humid weather and building clouds.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for Chicagoland. High near 90, 80s lakeside.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. The biggest threats look to be heavy downpours and strong winds in localized spots. SW 10-15 mph/gusty.

Wednesday night will see scattered showers and thunderstorms tapering off overnight. Low 67

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a few showers with some afternoon clearing. High 74

Extended outlook delivers more sunshine for Friday with highs getting to near 80. Pleasant on Saturday with highs near 80. Increasing late-day clouds and a chance of showers/t’storms late that last into some showers on Sunday.