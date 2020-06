Update 5:15PM CDT...

The National Storm Prediction Center has increased the probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location across the Chicago area to 40% this Saturday evening (see map 2 below 7PM to 11PM CDT), as a cold front continues to approach our area from the west. There remains the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms that produce damaging winds and heavy localized flood-producing downpours.