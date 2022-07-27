The severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN is no longer in effect. However, showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana through 6:30 PM. At 4:50 PM CDT showers and a few t-storms producing heavy downpours were aligned along an advancing cold front from northern La Porte county, westward across southern Cook, Will, and northeast Grundy counties. This activity is moving east at 35 mph.

Radar imagery at 4:46 pm CDT courtesy of College of Du Page.