It’s a soggy start to Sunday in the Chicago area.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says between 1 and 2 inches of ran have already fallen and total amount of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day Sunday. Cooler but still muggy. Air quality: Moderate. High of 75.

Decreasing clouds Sunday night. Low 63

Monday will be mostly sunny, warmer with a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. High mid 80s inland, lower 80s lakeside

Extended outlook calls for partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows near 70.

Independence Day this year looks hot with highs near 90 and muggy. A slight chance– around 20% of showers/storms in the afternoon/evening.

Near 90 on Wednesday with a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More clouds and cooler on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s– and some rain likely for the afternoon.

Sunshine finishes out the week with highs near 80 for Friday and Saturday.